DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Pepeto presale just pushed past $10.28 million while Bitcoin sits at $64,200, and the pace of entries tells a story the rest of the crypto news cycle has not caught on to yet.

Every holder who entered early is about to watch their position reprice the moment the Binance listing goes live, with three working products already running, 170% APY staking keeping holders locked in, and wallets that normally sit in nothing but Bitcoin and ETH moving into this presale at a speed not seen since SHIB's early days.

Bitcoin just pulled back from its highest point in months, but the Bitcoin price prediction from Wall Street's biggest voices still points far higher than most expect. Crypto news from every past cycle proves the same thing: the largest returns never came from Bitcoin itself, and that is exactly where Pepeto sits right now.

Bitcoin Holds $64,000 as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Keeps $225,000 in Play

Bitcoin sits at $64,200 per Fortune , down from the $81,000 peak in May after spot ETFs lost $4.4 billion over 13 straight sessions per Finance Magnates, but long-term holders absorbed 125,000 BTC in June alone and whale wallets now control 35.82% of available supply.

The Bitcoin price prediction from Bernstein holds at $225,000 per Finance Magnates, while Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan confirmed his $200,000 Bitcoin price prediction on CoinDesk on the back of ETF inflows and corporate treasury buying that keep tightening supply across the cycle, and Charles Hoskinson goes even higher with $250,000 by the end of 2026.

The correction does not break the Bitcoin price prediction case, because the CLARITY Act sits on the Senate floor and a pass would classify BTC as a commodity, while Strategy holds 846,842 BTC after adding $7.7 billion through every pullback. The current $64,200 level opens an even wider runway to $225,000, and once BTC confirms direction the next wave of capital flows into early-stage projects, which is exactly where Pepeto sits.

Pepeto Presale Gains Speed Before Listing as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Pulls in Fresh Capital

Crypto news coverage of this presale keeps building, and the reason is simple math. The Bitcoin price prediction points to $225,000, but even at that target BTC from $64,200 is a 3.5x, meaning $10,000 in Bitcoin becomes $35,000, while the same $10,000 in Pepeto at $0.0000001877 becomes $1,000,000 at just 100x, with the ceiling sitting far above that before the listing even opens.

PepetoSwap runs across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with zero trading fees, a cross-chain bridge, and an AI tool that screens every contract before a trade clears, which means each transaction creates buying pressure on the PEPETO token, the same structure that turned BNB into a $90 billion asset.

The Pepe cofounder leads the project, a former Binance developer built the exchange, SolidProof completed a full audit, and 170% APY staking locks holders in while the Binance listing takes shape.

Crypto news keeps drawing the comparison to early Shiba Inu, and the parallel is hard to ignore: one wallet turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion at the SHIB peak per Yahoo Finance, and SHIB had zero tools on launch day. Pepeto carries that same community energy but adds three live products and a presale where every round fills faster than the last, the combination that has created more millionaires in crypto than any other category. The question is not whether Pepeto reaches those levels, but by how much it passes them.

Conclusion

When the Bitcoin price prediction breaks past $200,000, every altcoin rides the wave behind it. That pattern held through every cycle, and for 2026 no single project comes close to Pepeto: a presale still open, large wallets adding every week, and a Binance listing with a spread no holder can ignore.

Early ETH holders turned $100 into $1.6 million, early BNB buyers turned $500 into $3.5 million, and early SHIB holders turned $8,000 into billions, because every one of them bought before the crowd and held while everyone else waited for safety.

The people who missed those entries carried that regret through every cycle since, watching others live the returns they could have had, and Pepeto is that same rare chance open right now at presale price with the same early window and the same potential to change everything.

The presale is still live, but once the listing opens this entry closes and the next wave of life-changing returns will belong to the wallets that acted today.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How high can Bitcoin go after $64,000?

Bitcoin can climb to $225,000 according to Bernstein, with Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan holding $200,000 and Charles Hoskinson projecting $250,000 by the end of 2026. All three forecasts rest on Bitcoin's limited supply and growing institutional buying through ETFs and corporate treasuries.

Why is Pepeto the top presale in 2026?

Pepeto is the top presale in 2026 because it combines a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner with $10.28 million already raised and 170% staking APY. The Binance listing is approaching, which puts current presale holders ahead of the next wave of buyers.