Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Announces $10.29M Raised Fast While Whales Move Beyond Bitcoin and Quietly Stacking Presales

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto announced today that its presale crossed $10.29 million as Bitcoin slipped to $63,650 and on-chain data shows the biggest wallets matching every BTC they bought across 2025 in just five months.

Because Glassnode tracking shows large wallets absorbing steady supply across 2026 while retail keeps selling into every dip, and the wallets driving the pattern engineered prior accumulation right before each leg higher, while crypto news sources are now tracking the same setup forming inside presales.

Pepeto Presale Surges as Whales Quietly Accumulate Bitcoin and Ethereum Through the Iran Sell-Off

Bitcoin slid from $70,000 down to roughly $63,650 after Iran's Strait of Hormuz threats returned following a US Central Command strike on Qeshm Island with Fed hawkish signals adding pressure, while the Fear and Greed Index slid to 15 and Yahoo Finance reported wallets holding 1,000+ BTC were the only buyers.

Open interest on Bitcoin futures climbed from roughly 759,000 contracts to 788,600 across the sell-off per Bloomberg , and exchange reserves keep dropping as ETF and custody flows pull Bitcoin off market, while these desks move the crypto market because they build the fear, then they buy the coins everyone else throws away in panic.

Pepeto Staking Returns Beat Every Traditional Asset Class by a Wide Margin

The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve under Trump, the GENIUS Act, and rising institutional adoption are all tightening BTC supply, and the heaviest wallets have already read the setup, but the sharpest money looks at where the outsized returns actually live.

Drop $100,000 into Pepeto staking at 170% APY and the position earns $170,000 in one year, $14,166 monthly and $466 daily, just for holding, no trading, no management fees, while the same $100,000 across other assets stays small because real estate runs 4 to 8% delivering $4,000 to $8,000, gold sits at 7% returning $7,000, the S&P 500 returns 10% paying $10,000,

And a high-yield savings drops 4.5% with $4,500. No other asset class delivers anything close, not real estate, not gold, not equities, not any other cryptocurrency, and that math runs before the exchange listing even lands.

Pepeto Carries the Exact Setup Whales Used to Turn Early Positions Into Fortunes

Every cycle the largest wallets accumulate presale tokens at the lowest price, hold them through the listing, and sell into retail demand at heavy multiples, because SHIB reached $40 billion with no live products, Dogecoin climbed to $80 billion riding memes alone, and Pepe ran from nothing to $7 billion in months, while the early wallets inside those projects turned small entries into life-changing wealth.

Pepeto trades at $0.0000001877 with all three products approaching launch at the Pepeto official website, where PepetoSwap routes orders across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, the Pepeto Bridge connects all three with zero gas, and the Pepeto Exchange ships a refined interface, while the Pepe original cofounder backs the project, SolidProof and Coinsult verified every contract, the tax sits at zero, and the Binance listing is approaching, so a $50 million market cap turns each dollar into $100 and a $500 million cap turns it into $1,000, the math whales run before entering.

Conclusion

This is what separates whale wallets from the rest, because they never wait for confirmation, they read the math, the setup, and move first, since right now the math on Pepeto is impossible to ignore, where a 10x from here reads as conservative, a 20x reads as realistic, and a 100x reads as fully possible after what SHIB and Dogecoin did with zero products and zero audits.

While Pepeto carries working tools, a Pepe cofounder, dual audits, and the Binance listing approaching, with over $10.29 million raised, over 70% filled, and 170% APY paying $466 daily on a $100,000 position, and whales don't need crypto news to tell them this, they see it in the numbers, and the listing hasn't happened yet.

Once it does $0.0000001877 vanishes with no second chance at this entry level, and the wallets that build the biggest returns never had better information, just better instincts, and they move before it becomes obvious to the rest, that window is closing now, the remaining allocation thins by the day, the whales have already taken their positions inside, and the only question left is whether the reader joins them at this entry or pays them later at the higher price after listing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price doing in June 2026?

Bitcoin trades around $63,650 today after US-Iran tensions and Fed hawkish signals pulled BTC lower, while whale wallets keep buying every dip according to on-chain data.

Why are whales picking Pepeto over other meme coins?

Whales pick Pepeto because $10.29 million is raised at sub-microcent pricing with dual audits, working exchange tools, 170% staking, and an approaching Binance listing all locked in.