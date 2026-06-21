DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just passed $10.29 million raised, the fastest fill among presales this cycle, and the reason comes down to one number every holder keeps calculating, because the wallets pouring in are large addresses that held BTC and ETH through full bear stretches and the spread between this entry and the listing price is what keeps pulling them in.

The timing lines up with a Solana price prediction shift every SOL holder should understand, since SOL sits roughly 75% below its $293 all-time high while firms like Standard Chartered have trimmed their forecasts and the returns Solana once delivered have moved to a different corner of the market, with the heaviest gains of 2026 forming on Ethereum and Pepeto sitting at the center of that flow.

Crypto Update: The Solana Price Prediction Stays Long-Term Bullish but the SOL Token Side Keeps Bleeding

The Solana price prediction from Michael van de Poppe gives SOL a long-term base of $300 to $500 with $600 as the bull case per InvestingHaven, and even after the slide from $293 down to $71.68 today the chain still carries real tech underneath because Firedancer is producing blocks on mainnet per CoinDesk targeting one million transactions per second, the Alpenglow finality upgrade cut block confirmations to 150 milliseconds, and bitFlyer in Japan opens SOL trading on June 24, 2026 per CoinMarketCap.

But the token side of the story is collapsing because Pump.fun launches slowed sharply this June, the SOL price needs to reclaim $88 before any bullish read holds per Yahoo Finance , while Standard Chartered now holds a Solana price prediction of $250 by 2026 and $2,000 by 2030 and CME Group keeps SOL derivatives running 24/7. The infrastructure keeps getting sharper, but the small cap returns Solana once produced are gone and the money chasing those gains has rotated to where the next wave of Ethereum-side millionaires will form.

Crypto Update: Pepeto Pulls Focus as Capital Rotates From Solana Tokens to Ethereum Utility

Pepeto is the token the largest wallets are positioning into for the next major cycle because the name is spreading through Telegram, X, and Reddit at a pace only DOGE and SHIB hit at their earliest stages, except real exchange tools sit behind the momentum this time, while zero-fee trading across three chains, an AI scanner, and SolidProof-audited contracts hand this project what no earlier meme coin ever carried.

With 170% APY staking and an approaching Binance listing keeping holders locked in, and the people who found DOGE and SHIB early had nothing close to what Pepeto offers today, why the presale crossed $10.29 million before most of the market noticed.

The numbers behind early entries make the case alone, since one wallet placed $8,000 into SHIB in 2020 and watched it reach $5.7 billion at the peak without an exchange, without an audit, and without any product behind the token, while Pepeto carries all three of those today, the community energy forming around it carries the same force that turned SHIB and DOGE holders into the biggest success stories, and while Solana tokens lose value every week, attention has shifted toward Pepeto on Ethereum faster than anything the market has seen.

Conclusion

Once the Solana price prediction plays out and the larger caps push higher, the market behind them is where smaller entries multiply far beyond any large cap return, every cycle follows that pattern, and in 2026 nothing stands closer to a breakout than Pepeto.

A presale past $10 million with large wallets adding every week and an exchange listing approaching with community attention unmatched, while crypto rewards people who commit early and punishes those who wait, and Pepeto sits in that exact moment right now, so once the listing lands the holders inside this presale will be the names the next cycle talks about.

The Solana price prediction offers 3x to 8x, strong for a large cap holder already sitting on wealth, but presale entries deliver 100x, and the person reading this watched DOGE run from nothing to $90 billion and told themselves they would move faster next time, while Solana tokens have lost their edge, the money has rotated to Ethereum.

And Pepeto fills rounds while most of the market still reads the latest crypto update instead of buying, every stage that fills lifts the price further, and that entry price never comes back once the exchange opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Can the Solana price prediction reach $600 soon?

The Solana price prediction reaches $600 only in the multi-year bull case from Michael van de Poppe per InvestingHaven, not the near term, with SOL trading at $71.68 today.

Why is Pepeto the top Ethereum meme coin today?

Pepeto is the top Ethereum meme coin because the presale offers entry into a working exchange with zero fees, AI security, 170% staking, and $10.29 million already raised.