Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Second Major Exchange Listing Beside Binance, Backed By The Most Bullish BNB Price Prediction Today

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just locked in a second major exchange listing alongside its upcoming Binance debut, giving presale holders two waves of day-one volume the moment trading opens, and the project is already being called the next Shiba Inu of 2026 across crypto news. It sits beside a serious BNB price prediction because of the loop every BNB holder lived through once: exchange tools that turn each trade into demand.

Whoever bought BNB at $0.15 in 2017 and watched $1,000 turn into millions knows that engine, and the former Binance executive now leading Pepeto is the same person pulling those wallets back into this presale today.

Inside the Pepeto Update Before the Most Bullish BNB Price Prediction of 2026

Pepeto is the presale drawing the loudest attention, built on the same exchange token model that lifted BNB from $0.15 into a top five global asset, but this version adds the Shiba Inu level meme energy BNB never carried, which explains the $10.28 million already flowing into the presale.

" Pepeto runs a fee-free exchange across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, paired with a zero-cost bridge and an AI tool that catches bad contracts before they touch any wallet, and every trade flows through the native token, building the demand loop that took BNB from pennies to $1,370," said the former Binance developer leading the project.

Demand alone tells only half the story. Pepeto pairs working trade infrastructure with meme coin reach, the force that turned an $8,000 Shiba Inu position in 2020 into a $5 billion stack at peak per CoinTelegraph.

Pepeto sits in the window Shiba Inu held before its launch, with coverage across every major crypto news outlet and the name spreading inside meme coin groups faster than anything since early Shiba Inu. Every signal that preceded the biggest meme coin runs is showing up here, and with a second exchange locked in next to Binance, this is the project lining up to mint the next wave of crypto millionaires.

BNB Price Prediction For 2026 Backed By Real Technical Analysis, Not Just Reporting

The BNB price sits at $581.79 per CoinMarketCap , down from the $1,369.99 record last October, but the chart beneath tells a different story. The most bullish BNB price prediction rests on technicals: BNB reversed cleanly from $575.50 support, the floor that caught every selloff since February per TradingView , with the 50-day moving average at $642 and a fresh bullish engulfing pattern on the weekly chart pointing the same way.

The bullish BNB price prediction lineup targets a retest of the $1,370 all-time high medium term, $1,100 by year end, and a longer-cycle BNB price prediction of $2,000 by 2030, powered by BNB Chain handling 40% of global stablecoin volume and the new BNBAgent SDK that just launched AI payment agents on mainnet per CoinDesk . Algorithm models put the nearer-term BNB price prediction at $958 by July, 65% upside.

Even the most aggressive BNB price prediction of $2,000 works out to 3.4x on a $78 billion asset, and wallets that lived through the original BNB run know what that math returns. The real BNB money came at $0.15 in presale, not at a top five market cap, and that memory pulls those wallets toward Pepeto now.

Conclusion

The most bullish BNB price prediction targets $958 near term and runs $1,100 to $2,000 longer out, and BNB Chain just hit its strongest point since October on $3.2 billion in real world assets. But the life-changing BNB money landed years earlier at presale, when one wallet that grabbed 1,000 BNB at $0.15 watched it rip to $1.3 million. No entry at today's $78 billion cap touches that multiple again.

Those holders never knew what came next, but they spotted an exchange token launching at ground floor with demand baked into every trade, and they pulled the trigger. Some never worked another day, and ask any one of them, the answer is the same: buy more.

Pepeto runs that exchange demand model at presale pricing right now, but stacks on the Shiba Inu reach BNB never had, something crypto has not seen until today. The wallets pouring in are not buying for fun, they are buying because the math points to the trajectory BNB walked from $0.15 to $1,370 and DOGE walked from a fraction of a cent to $0.73, except the entry here is smaller than either.

With a second major exchange locked in alongside Binance and launch days away, this is the asymmetric setup that turns a $500 ticket into life-changing money, the same shot early BNB and Shiba Inu holders pulled the trigger on, sitting in plain sight again.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the BNB price prediction for 2026?

The BNB price prediction for 2026 ranges from $958 to $1,100, with Coinpedia eyeing $2,000 by 2030 on BNB Chain's stablecoin dominance. BNB trades at $581.79 after holding $575.50 support.

How does Pepeto compare to BNB at presale?

Pepeto compares to BNB at presale by pairing the same exchange demand model with Shiba Inu level virality. It has a second major exchange locked in next to Binance, a SolidProof audit, and $10.28 million raised.