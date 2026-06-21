ONTARIO, Calif., June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GARVEE launches the 2026 Summer AC Campaign by offering whole-home air conditioner solutions for World Cup watch parties in this record-breaking heat . These portable, split, and window air conditioner options are available for homes, apartments, garages, basements, home offices, and small businesses.

The 2026 World Cup will bring a wave of home viewing parties and sports bar gatherings; FIFA estimates are confident that this tri-nation-hosted world tournament will attract 5.8 billion viewers from around the world, 47% of whom will be watching these matches from their living rooms . So, there will be many garage watch parties and summer entertaining across North America.

However, crowded living rooms, sports bars, garages, basements, and apartments can quickly become hot and uncomfortable, chiefly in the heatwaves of June and July. Therefore, GARVEE announced its 2026 Summer AC Campaign that offers affordable and reliable cooling solutions to soccer fans looking for World Cup watch party air conditioner options .

As American households and small business owners search for a premium-quality portable air conditioner to battle rising indoor temperatures and higher energy costs, GARVEE stands out as a very strong contender for consumers searching for the best air conditioner of 2026. Hence, its summer product lineup features three air conditioners worth considering.





[GARVEE’s 2026 summer cooling lineup makes your watch-party environments cool and comfortable with portable, split, and window air conditioners ]

GARVEE Summer AC Campaign: Product Lineups

The 12,000 BTU SEER 22 Inverter Mini Split AC

The 12,000 BTU is designed for crowded watch parties and large indoor spaces. It offers quiet and efficient cooling without disrupting the match-day atmosphere, making it a strong contender for the title of an affordable portable AC. This Split AC is suitable for large rooms, sports bars, small businesses, master bedrooms, and crowded World Cup watch parties.

It cools rooms by delivering SEER 22 energy-saving performance, operating as low as 23dB. Its 4D airflow leads to a more even cooling. Its silent operation enables soccer fans to actually hear sports commentary without being disrupted by a traditional air conditioner’s constant whirring noise.

The 14,000 BTU Smart Dual-Motor Portable AC

Renters, garage watch parties, basements, and rooms without built-in ACs look for quiet AC for sleep improvement. The 14,000 BTU cools rooms without the need to drill in the walls or deal with complicated installations. This Portable AC can be used in workshops, spare rooms, and even rental homes without altering the shape or layout of the building.

GARVEE has designed this AC unit in a way that it doesn’t require permanent wall installation. Its dual-motor design enables faster cooling than standard single-motor units. Moreover, it has smooth-gliding wheels that allow easy movement between two different rooms. Also, the AC’s self-evaporating system reduces manual drainage woes. GARVEE considers it a perfect unit for soccer fans looking for an energy-saving portable air conditioner with low noise.

The 6,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner

The 6,000 BTU is a portable AC for apartment rooms, small spaces, bedrooms, and home offices. It offers affordable everyday cooling without overusing central air. Compact rooms up to 250 sq. ft. can use it to make soccer watch parties more enjoyable.

The Window AC features Wi-Fi control. Consumers get app-based pre-cooling and personalized sleep temperature settings. Renters and apartment dwellers get budget-friendly cooling, even reducing their reliance on whole-home central AC. That’s why GARVEE’s window air conditioner is a good contender for the title of the most affordable AC for small rooms and cramped spaces.





[Make your garages, basements, apartments, and rental spaces cool and comfortable with GARVEE portable air conditioners]

GARVEE’s Official Sales Channels

GARVEE sells its air conditioners directly through its official website, helping make reliable home improvement and appliance products more accessible to consumers. GARVEE provides feature-rich air conditioners with strong value for money simply by reducing traditional retail markups. The brand aims to deliver all the premium features at a more accessible price point in a low-noise portable air conditioner.

Explore Summer Cooling Solutions

Readers looking for a smart air conditioner for home can explore GARVEE’s summer AC deals and choose the right cooling solutions before peak summer heat. GARVEE supports fast delivery through its U.S. warehouse network. GARVEE will host a TikTok Shop Super Brand Day during the campaign period, offering summer air conditioner deals with World Cup viewing preparation. This GARVEE campaign includes a June-July summer promotion on its official website , along with Amazon and TikTok Shop.





[GARVEE air conditioners are now available on their website, TikTok, and Amazon channels]

About GARVEE

GARVEE.COM is a home improvement company headquartered in Ontario, California. Established for over 15 years, the company operates as a direct-to-consumer platform specializing in a wide range of products for home, lifestyle, and commercial use across the United States and Canada.

The brand is built around reliable, affordable, and practical solutions for everyday living. Its product portfolio includes air conditioners, home and furniture products, agriculture and forestry equipment, and lawn and garden solutions.

GARVEE's air conditioner lineup is designed to support rapid cooling, energy-conscious performance, quiet operation, and everyday comfort across different spaces. The company is also recognized for responsive customer support and an end-to-end service approach, offering assistance across product selection, order coordination, delivery, and after-sales support.

Contact:

Press Contact

partner@garvee.com

www.garvee.com/about-us



