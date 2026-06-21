CoinEx Launches FIFA World Cup 2026 Trading and Community Campaign Featuring Futures Competition and Fan Engagement Activities

HONG KONG, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx has launched a month-long World Cup 2026 campaign combining cryptocurrency trading activities with football-themed community events. Running from June 15 through July 2026, the campaign includes a futures trading competition, rewards for new users, and a series of social media initiatives designed to encourage participation from the platform's global user community. Eligible participants can compete for a share of promotional rewards by completing designated trading tasks and engaging in campaign activities throughout the tournament.

CoinEx is bringing the ultimate global arena where football passion meets crypto trading. With a massive prize pool, we are ready to light up your World Cup experience. It’s time to play hard and earn harder!

On-Site Arenas: Trade, Predict, and Claim Your Glory

1. ALL IN THE GLORY: Futures Trading Sprint

Event Period: June 15 – July 2 (Live Now!)

June 15 – July 2 (Live Now!) How to Join: Reach a cumulative Futures trading volume of $1,000 USDT during the event, and you are automatically in the race.

Reach a cumulative Futures trading volume of $1,000 USDT during the event, and you are automatically in the race. The Reward: It’s not about the size of your wallet; it’s about your market strategy. Battle it out with global traders to split a massive 30,000 USDT total prize pool! Will you be our next Futures Champion?

2. Newcomer Exclusive: 100 USDT Welcome Reward

How to Join: New to the crypto pitch? We've got your back. Kickstart your journey during the World Cup cycle and claim your exclusive welcome pack.

New to the crypto pitch? We've got your back. Kickstart your journey during the World Cup cycle and claim your exclusive welcome pack. The Reward: Complete simple tasks to score up to 100 USDT in rewards. Claim your starter kit here: coinex.com/en/novice

SNS & Community Stadium: 5 Massive Events to Earn on the Go

We are taking the excitement to X and our global communities. Every event is driven by transparency and fun.

1. PredictTheWinner: Match Day Predictions

The Play: Ahead of major matches, follow CoinEx , like & retweet the event post, and drop your winning team in the comments (e.g., Argentina). Our first PredictTheWinner goes live now! Join now: https://x.com/coinexcom/status/2067448868229517776

2. MyMatchSetup: Show Your World Cup Vibe (300 USDT Pool)

The Play: Snap a photo of your match-viewing setup. Your photo just needs to include a match screen/team gear and a CoinEx element (like the CoinEx app open on your phone or laptop). Tweet it with the hashtag.

3. MatchdayMemes: The Crypto X Football Humor (300 USDT Pool)

The Play: Create a meme (Image/GIF) blending crypto and football culture and post it with #MatchdayMemes.

Join Now:

https://x.com/coinexcom/status/2066476556420284680

4. FlagsOnTheStreet: Global Vibe Check (300 USDT Pool)

The Play: Snap a photo of World Cup flags on balconies, car stickers, or pub decorations in your town. Tweet it with your "City + Country" and #FlagsOnTheStreet.

Snap a photo of World Cup flags on balconies, car stickers, or pub decorations in your town. Tweet it with your "City + Country" and #FlagsOnTheStreet. The Reward: 10 lucky participants representing our diverse global community will be randomly selected to win 50 USDT each.

5. ChooseYourJersey: Vote For Your Vibe (600 USDT Pool)

The Play: CoinEx has dropped three limited-edition World Cup jerseys representing the trader's journey: Jersey 01 (The Believer), Jersey 02 (The Contender), and Jersey 03 (The Champion).

CoinEx has dropped three limited-edition World Cup jerseys representing the trader's journey: Jersey 01 (The Believer), Jersey 02 (The Contender), and Jersey 03 (The Champion). The Hype: Head over to our official SNS poll, pick the design that represents your trading spirit, and tell us why. Let’s see which style rules the community!

Join Now



At CoinEx, we believe in Transparency in our rewards, Reliability in our platform, and Accessibility for every single fan worldwide. The World Cup lasts for a month, but the drive to push forward, compete, and win is embedded in our brand DNA since 2017.

The stadium is packed, the prediction lines are opening tomorrow, and the USDT is waiting. Join the CoinEx global community, unleash your passion, and let's win this together.

ALL IN THE GLORY—See you on the leaderboard!

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

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