Humsienk to Exhibit at The Intersolar Europe 2026, Unveiling the 32 kWh LiFePO4 Battery, The Real Energy Beast

MUNICH, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humsienk, a specialist in high-performance LiFePO4 lithium energy storage solutions, has confirmed its participation in The smarter E Europe 2026, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The event takes place from June 23 to 25, 2026, at Messe München in Munich, Germany. At Booth C2.375, Humsienk will introduce its flagship AC-coupled battery storage system, a product purpose-built for Europe's fast-growing balcony solar market and the millions of households already operating micro-inverter-based installations across the continent.

The World's Foremost Platform for Solar and Energy Storage Innovation

The smarter E Europe is the most significant convergence of energy industry stakeholders in Europe, bringing together four concurrent exhibitions: Intersolar Europe, ESS Europe, Power2Drive Europe, and EM-Power Europe.

The 2026 edition is expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors and bring together upward of 2,800 exhibitors representing every level of the energy value chain — from manufacturers and technology developers to project developers, utility companies, grid operators, and residential installers. Organized under the theme “Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions,” the event in 2026 places particular emphasis on distributed generation, prosumer economics, residential energy storage, and the convergence of solar, battery, and mobility solutions. These are precisely the intersections at which Humsienk's technology is designed to operate.





Humsienk Balcony Energy Storage System — Redefining Both Balcony Aesthetics and Home Energy

Europe's balcony solar segment, referred to in Germany as the Balkonkraftwerk (balcony power plant), has developed from an emerging category into a mainstream household phenomenon. Millions of balcony solar systems, built around micro-inverters and generating AC power directly, are now installed across Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and beyond. Yet for most of these households, battery storage has remained out of reach. Conventional home battery systems are designed for DC coupled architectures and are incompatible with the AC output of micro inverters.

Humsienk's AC coupled battery storage system is designed to solve this problem directly. The unit integrates an inverter and battery into a single compact housing, accepting AC output from micro-inverters without requiring an MPPT controller or any modification to an existing installation. Three dedicated ports govern all operational modes: a micro-inverter input port (designed specifically for micro-inverters, it is fully compatible with their AC output), an AC output port, and a grid connection port that supports bi-directional energy flow, including the export of surplus electricity back to the mains grid.

The system carries a rated energy capacity of 7,680Wh (150Ah at 51.2V internal battery voltage), configured specifically for European grid standards, and delivers 2500W of continuous pure sine wave power for stable, appliance-friendly energy. As an all-in-one balcony energy storage solution, it supports smart App energy control and a plug-and-play European standard plug, making installation and daily use effortless. With compact dimensions of 500×199.5×800mm and a weight of 92.5kg, it fits seamlessly into balcony or residential utility spaces without any structural alteration.

Three capabilities define the product's value proposition for European households:

Dual-mode operation with 10ms UPS switching:The system operates in grid-connected mode under normal conditions and transitions to off-grid UPS mode within 10 milliseconds of detecting a grid outage. Critical household appliances, including refrigerators, lighting, and communications devices, receive continuous, uninterrupted power without manual intervention.

Intelligent energy and revenue management: Via an integrated App, users monitor and manage the system remotely. The platform supports peak-valley arbitrage, using intelligent AI algorithms to automatically store energy during low-tariff periods and discharge or export during peak-tariff windows, alongside solar self-consumption optimization. For existing balcony solar users, the system creates a measurable pathway to reduced energy bills and grid export income.

Balcony-ready installation:Rated IP65 for dust and water resistance and designed for the outdoor exposure conditions typical of European residential balconies, the system requires no professional construction. It is ready to install and operate from the point of delivery, removing a significant practical barrier for urban households.

Whole-Home Flagship Energy Storage: The True Capacity Beast Makes Its Debut

Humsienk will also be unveiling its 51.2V 628Ah LiFePO4 Battery at the exhibition for the first time, and the numbers speak for themselves. This is the real “energy beast” for home energy systems that whole-home backup has long demanded: 32.15kWh of capacity and 10.24kW of continuous output power.

Behind that output are EV Grade A+ LiFePO4 cells paired with an intelligent 200A BMS, delivering a storage system that is safer, more stable, and longer-lasting than conventional alternatives. The entire unit measures 732 x 430 x 850 mm and weighs only 238 kg, occupying roughly half the floor space of comparable whole-home systems in its capacity class.

For households with greater energy demands, up to 6 units can be connected in parallel, bringing total system capacity to 192.92kWh — enough to power a home for an entire month without interruption.

Exclusive Exhibition Offer: Discount Code INTERSOLAR2026

To mark its debut at The smarter E Europe 2026 and to express sincere appreciation for the continued support of its customers, Humsienk has established an exclusive 10% discount available to all visitors and customers during the exhibition period(June 23–25). Enter code INTERSOLAR2026 at checkout on the Humsienk EU store to redeem the offer.

About Humsienk

Humsienk is a lithium energy storage brand specializing in LiFePO4 technology for residential, solar, and backup power applications. Founded by engineers and energy experts, the company was built around the belief that clean and reliable energy storage should be practical, safe, and accessible to everyday households. The company is committed to helping households lower their energy costs and reduce their environmental impact through well-engineered, durable storage products.

Visit Humsienk at Booth C2.375, The smarter E Europe 2026

June 23–25, 2026 | Messe München, Munich, Germany

Media Contact:

Name: Yvonne

Email: marketing.eu@humsienk.com

WhatsApp: +8613169906409

Website: https://eu.humsienk.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbc8ee3e-a776-4753-b883-16d5158f6420