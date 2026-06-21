CFI backs community-led research in the North with $10 million in investments

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Government of Canada is pleased to announce $10 million in investments in the future of research in Canada’s North with the first awards from the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s (CFI) Northern Fund.

Developed in consultation with Northern research institutions, this program funds labs and equipment to support research for the North by the North.

Today, two research projects each received $5 million in funding:

Community health research: With CFI funding, the Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre will build a new state-of-the-art facility, with collaborative workspaces for research and community outreach. The funding will also retrofit an adjacent building to create a dedicated patient-oriented research unit and provide critical digital upgrades to networks, servers and security to ensure the safety of sensitive research and patient data. Based in Iqaluit, Nunavut, the centre has provided a safe and culturally sensitive environment to answer Nunavut’s health research questions for 20 years. Researchers use Inuit and Western approaches to address health and social priorities and document cultural strengths, including Elder care, Inuit education models and trauma-informed public health.





With CFI funding, the Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre will build a new state-of-the-art facility, with collaborative workspaces for research and community outreach. The funding will also retrofit an adjacent building to create a dedicated patient-oriented research unit and provide critical digital upgrades to networks, servers and security to ensure the safety of sensitive research and patient data. Based in Iqaluit, Nunavut, the centre has provided a safe and culturally sensitive environment to answer Nunavut’s health research questions for 20 years. Researchers use Inuit and Western approaches to address health and social priorities and document cultural strengths, including Elder care, Inuit education models and trauma-informed public health. An environmental stewardship app: SIKU: The Indigenous Knowledge App will use CFI funding for software, digital storage and expertise to manage large datasets to support more than 100 community-led projects, with reporting, AI analysis and data visualization. With over 40,000 users, the app provides the tools Northern communities need for research, environmental monitoring and stewardship. This online and mobile platform created by Northerners and managed by the Arctic Eider Society based in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, brings together Indigenous Knowledge and scientific approaches for research programs that range from sea ice and climate studies to wildlife ecology and mapping. The work aligns with the National Inuit Strategy on Research and supports sovereign data and digital infrastructure in Canada.





Quote

“Canada’s North holds vast economic potential, and these investments empower Northern communities to lead the way in research and innovation. By breaking down systemic barriers, we enable excellent, community-led science that will strengthen the wellbeing and futures of all Northerners. Through these efforts, we are investing in the next generation of researchers whose diverse perspectives fuel discovery and solutions for Canada and beyond.”

– The Honorable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

“Nunavummiut require tailored research and innovative solutions because of their unique challenges. Through the new Northern Fund, we are helping to advance critical health, environmental and community-based research for the North by the North. I am pleased to see these two Nunavut-based organizations receive federal funding to support their important work improving the health outcomes of Nunavummiut and strengthening environmental monitoring and stewardship.”

– Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

“With interest intensifying in the Arctic, particularly in defence, climate adaptation, economic and resource development, it’s critical that Northern communities have the research spaces, tools and capacity to guide this growth. These strategic investments by the CFI support excellent research over the long term for a sustainable, sovereign Canadian Arctic.”

– Sylvain Charbonneau, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

“Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre is honoured to be the first recipient of the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s Northern Fund. This investment represents an important milestone for Inuit-led research and innovation in Nunavut and across the North. Through this support, we are creating the infrastructure needed for Nunavummiut to lead research that reflects Inuit priorities, Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit, and community aspirations. These investments in research spaces, digital infrastructure, and land-based research capacity will strengthen opportunities for training, mentorship, knowledge sharing, and evidence generation that supports healthier communities and meaningful systems change for generations to come.”

– Rosemary Gauthier, Executive Director, Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre

“Inuit and Indigenous communities have already been using SIKU to document the changes they are seeing using their own language and knowledge system as a science. This funding is going to really make a difference for Indigenous communities to now fully run their own projects, research and monitoring programs on SIKU, to visualize and analyze their data using an Indigenous lens, and have Indigenous Knowledge play a key role in science and decision making.”

– Lucassie Arragutainaq, Chairman, Arctic Eider Society

Quick facts

The CFI is looking to increase its collaboration with Northern institutions. The Northern Fund is open for proposals in all research disciplines that engage with and serve the needs of Northern communities. Northern universities, colleges, research hospitals and non-profit research institutions and organizations can email the CFI at eligibility@innovation.ca for information about how to apply.

For this funding program, the North includes Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunavut, Nunavik and Nunatsiavut.

Recognizing the unique opportunities and challenges of operating infrastructure in the North, the CFI will contribute to the costs of operating and maintaining the research infrastructure it funds through its Infrastructure Operating Fund (IOF). The total investment of $10 million includes $5 million from the Northern Fund and $5 million from the IOF.





Associated links

Learn more about the Canada Foundation for Innovation

Find details on the CFI’s Northern Fund

Visit Building stronger Arctic communities for more information on CFI-funded Arctic research infrastructure





About the Canada Foundation for Innovation

With a bold, future-looking mandate, the Canada Foundation for Innovation equips researchers to be global leaders in their field and to respond to emerging challenges. Our investments in state-of-the-art tools, instruments and facilities at universities, colleges, research hospitals and non-profit research institutions underpin both curiosity- and mission-driven research that cuts across disciplines and bridges all sectors. The research infrastructure we fund mobilizes knowledge, spurs innovation and commercialization, and empowers the talented minds of a new generation.

Related products

A full list of our funded projects, as well as stories about the facilities we fund, are available at Innovation.ca. For updates, follow us on Bluesky, LinkedIn and X @InnovationCA and subscribe to our YouTube channel to find videos about the CFI and its transformative research projects.

Contacts

Sara Frizzell

Media Relations and Social Media Specialist

Canada Foundation for Innovation

613 943-2580

sara.frizzell@innovation.ca Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

media@ised-isde.gc.ca



