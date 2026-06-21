Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Roblox Corporation Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox securities between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RBLX .

Roblox Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Defendants overstated Roblox’s organic growth potential and the Company’s ability to sustain “tremendous organic growth” following the rollout of its age verification features; Defendants downplayed and failed to adequately disclose the severity and certainty of headwinds associated with the age verification rollout, including a slowdown in user enrollment, reduced on-platform communication, and associated negative impacts on app store ratings; as a result of these undisclosed trends, Roblox’s growth rates were expected to decline more sharply than represented; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.





What's Next for Roblox Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RBLX or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Roblox you have until August 7, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Roblox Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Roblox Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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