3D AI Studio Launches Flow: Node-Based 3D Workflows That Run in the Browser With No GPU or Setup

HEILBRONN, Germany, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D AI Studio today launched Flow, a node-based canvas that lets creators build complete 3D workflows in the browser, with no software to install and no GPU required. The platform, used by more than one million designers, developers, and creators, now lets users connect AI generation, mesh cleanup, texturing, and export into a single pipeline they can run with one click and reuse across many assets.

Node-based tools are the most capable way to build repeatable 3D pipelines, but they have historically required local installation, version matching, community add-ons, and expensive GPUs. Flow removes that barrier by running every step on 3D AI Studio's servers, with leading 3D models built in. Because each step is a visible node, users can inspect how a result was made, change any parameter, branch the graph to compare options, and run it again.

Flow also includes an AI agent that builds workflows from a plain-language description. Users type what they want to create, and the agent lays out the connected nodes, ready to run or refine, lowering the entry barrier for people new to node-based work.

"Real 3D projects are rarely a single generation; they are a sequence of steps repeated across many assets," said Jan Hammer, Founder and CEO of 3D AI Studio. "We wanted to take down the wall of local setup and GPUs without giving up the control a node graph gives you. Flow turns 3D from a single roll of the dice into a process you can understand, refine, and reuse."

"The new node workflow tool is amazing. It is a game-changing addition to asset generation," said a spokesperson for Polyworks Games, a game development studio. "It is a very easy-to-use interface that makes executing multiple 3D AI Studio tasks extremely streamlined."

Flow is available today and runs entirely in the browser at https://www.3daistudio.com/Flow.

About 3D AI Studio

3D AI Studio (https://www.3daistudio.com) is an AI-powered platform for 3D content creation, used by more than one million designers, developers, and creators worldwide. It generates textured, production-ready 3D models from images, text, or sketches directly in the browser, with tools spanning 3D generation, AI texturing, retopology, rigging, node-based workflows, and multi-format export. The company is based in Heilbronn, Germany.