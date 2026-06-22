Data Center Colocation Market to Reach USD 298.78 Billion by 2035 Amid AI Infrastructure and Cloud Expansion | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 86.24 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 298.78 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.19% from 2026–2035.

The global market for data center colocation is showing outstanding growth momentum, driven by enterprises adopting cost-efficient IT infrastructure models by colocating servers and hardware in professionally managed facilities providing electricity, climate control, physical security, and networking without dedicated data center investment.

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AI Infrastructure Power Demand and Enterprise Cloud Migration to Augment Market Expansion Globally

AI computing infrastructure's extraordinary power demand is the market's most commercially transformative growth driver, with Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta's combined AI data center capital expenditure programmes exceeding USD 200 billion annually creating wholesale colocation demand sustaining exceptional growth independently of conventional enterprise IT cycles. Enterprise cloud migration's progressive shift toward hybrid cloud architectures creates consistent retail colocation demand, while edge colocation expansion driven by 5G and industrial IoT and green data center differentiation driven by corporate sustainability mandates represent transformative additional commercial opportunities through 2035.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Colocation Type, Retail Colocation Dominated the Market; Wholesale Colocation Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Retail colocation retained the dominant position with approximately 70% share in 2025 due to its extraordinary customer breadth from single-rack small businesses to 50-rack mid-enterprise deployments. Wholesale colocation is the fastest-growing segment as AI computing's extraordinary power density requirements create demand for large-scale dedicated deployments globally.

By Tier Level, Tier 3 Dominated the Market; Tier 2 Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Tier 3 retained the dominant position with approximately 58% share in 2025, reflecting its 99.982% uptime guarantee and concurrent maintainability creating the optimal reliability-cost balance for most enterprise SLA requirements. Tier 2 is the fastest-growing tier as modern cooling systems, modular UPS, and renewable energy integration progressively improve performance globally.

By End Use, IT & Telecom Dominated the Market; Healthcare Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

IT and telecom retained the dominant end-use position with approximately 29% share in 2025, driven by telecommunications operators, cloud service providers, and internet infrastructure companies whose 5G rollout accelerates distributed colocation investment. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment as electronic health records, telemedicine platforms, AI diagnostic imaging, and medical IoT collectively create above-average digital infrastructure demand that HIPAA compliance requirements and GPU computing needs motivate enterprises to deploy in professionally managed colocation facilities.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market; SMEs Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Large enterprises retained the dominant position with approximately 49% share in 2025, driven by substantial IT infrastructure requirements, critical application uptime mandates, and compliance obligations favoring third-party certified colocation over self-operated alternatives. SMEs are the fastest-growing size segment as retail colocation's flexible minimum commitment and pay-per-rack economics create colocation accessibility for organizations.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global data center colocation market in 2025 with approximately 36–39% of global revenues, with the United States accounting for approximately 87.4% of regional revenues through Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Iron Mountain, and NTT Global Data Centers' extensive facility portfolios serving AI infrastructure, cloud, and enterprise colocation demand.

The U.S. Data Center Colocation Market was valued at approximately USD 26.69 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 92.46 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 13.24%. The U.S. is the world's most commercially advanced data center colocation market within North America's dominant regional revenue position.

The Europe Data Center Colocation Market is estimated to be USD 24.15 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 79.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.69%. Europe Data Center Colocation Market is a technically sophisticated market where GDPR data residency requirements create structured in-region colocation procurement motivation, with Germany accounting for approximately 22.3% of European revenues through Frankfurt's internet exchange hub density and the financial services industry's colocation investment.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market driven by China's AI infrastructure investment, India's rapidly growing digital economy, and Singapore's Southeast Asian enterprise connectivity hub status, with China accounting for approximately 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues. India represents the most commercially dynamic emerging colocation market whose hyperscale facility construction across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai creates extraordinary above-average new procurement growth.

Key Players:

Equinix Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

CyrusOne LLC

Iron Mountain Data Centers

NTT Global Data Centers

CoreSite (American Tower)

QTS Realty Trust (Blackstone)

Cyxtera Technologies

Cogent Communications

Lumen Technologies

Vantage Data Centers

Switch Inc.

Corelink Data Centers

Evoque Data Center Solutions

DataBank Ltd.

Aligned Energy

Cologix Inc.

Stack Infrastructure

Flexential

Zayo Group

Recent Developments:

2025: Cogent Communications repurposed 55 former Sprint sites into edge data centers each supporting approximately 40 racks and 350 kW of power, expanding its colocation footprint for growing enterprise low-latency edge computing demand.

2025: Iron Mountain Data Centers launched its BLR-1 data center in Bengaluru, India, an 80,000 sq ft Tier III facility supporting up to 4 MW of IT load, reinforcing its southern India footprint in the rapidly growing Indian colocation market.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI Infrastructure & High-Density Colocation Demand Metrics – helps you understand GPU cluster power density requirements, wholesale colocation lease scale evolution, and liquid cooling infrastructure adoption across hyperscale and enterprise colocation facility operators globally.

– helps you understand GPU cluster power density requirements, wholesale colocation lease scale evolution, and liquid cooling infrastructure adoption across hyperscale and enterprise colocation facility operators globally. Retail & Wholesale Colocation Type Adoption Metrics – helps you evaluate retail customer acquisition trends, wholesale data hall lease dynamics, and the structural revenue mix shift driven by AI infrastructure buildout procurement across colocation facility operators globally.

– helps you evaluate retail customer acquisition trends, wholesale data hall lease dynamics, and the structural revenue mix shift driven by AI infrastructure buildout procurement across colocation facility operators globally. Edge Colocation & 5G Network Deployment Metrics – helps you uncover metro edge facility deployment rates, latency-sensitive application tenant growth, and the commercial scaling trajectory of distributed edge infrastructure across financial trading, gaming, and industrial IoT application categories globally.

– helps you uncover metro edge facility deployment rates, latency-sensitive application tenant growth, and the commercial scaling trajectory of distributed edge infrastructure across financial trading, gaming, and industrial IoT application categories globally. Healthcare & Emerging End-User Sector Metrics – helps you identify healthcare colocation procurement growth across EHR, telemedicine, AI diagnostics, and medical IoT infrastructure driving the fastest-growing end-user segment across global data center colocation ecosystems.

– helps you identify healthcare colocation procurement growth across EHR, telemedicine, AI diagnostics, and medical IoT infrastructure driving the fastest-growing end-user segment across global data center colocation ecosystems. Green Data Center & Renewable Energy Differentiation Metrics – helps you analyze renewable energy procurement credentials, PUE improvement investment, EU taxonomy-aligned colocation facility certification, and the commercial premium of sustainability-committed colocation providers across enterprise ESG reporting-driven procurement globally.

– helps you analyze renewable energy procurement credentials, PUE improvement investment, EU taxonomy-aligned colocation facility certification, and the commercial premium of sustainability-committed colocation providers across enterprise ESG reporting-driven procurement globally. Competitive Landscape & Colocation Market Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players including Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Iron Mountain, and NTT Global Data Centers based on facility portfolio scale, interconnection ecosystem breadth, AI-ready infrastructure investment, and emerging market expansion strategy globally.

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