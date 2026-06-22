Global Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 2.85 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 6.5% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market size was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market growth is attributed to heightened consumer knowledge about skin appearance, the rise in cases of pigmentation conditions including melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), sunspots, and age spots, and increased demand for innovative skin therapy solutions. Growth in the utilization of laser treatments, chemical peels, microneedling therapies, prescription and non-prescription skincare products, among others, is fueling market growth worldwide.





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Rising Demand for Skin Tone Correction and Advanced Aesthetic Procedures Accelerates Market Growth Globally

Increased awareness concerning issues related to skin aesthetics, anti-aging treatments, and skincare remedies is one of the key factors contributing to the rising demand for hyperpigmentation treatment products globally. There is a growing demand among consumers for efficient ways of treating issues such as melasma, acne marks, age spots, and other types of hyperpigmentation caused by exposure to the sun.

Leading Companies Operating in the Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Aesthetics)

Galderma

L'Oréal Groupe

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

Obagi Cosmeceutical LLC

SkinCeuticals

Pierre Fabre

Candela Corporation

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure LLC

Lutronic Corporation

Alma Lasers

Sisram Medical

Beiersdorf AG

Eucerin

Estée Lauder Companies

Revision Skincare

La Roche-Posay

Merz Aesthetics

Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis

By Indication

In 2025, Melasma was expected to account for the highest share of 38%, owing to its high prevalence among adult patients, especially females. In addition, due to the recurrent nature of the disease, it requires continuous management. The Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to increased incidences of acne, eczema, and other inflammatory skin diseases.

By Treatment

The Energy-based Therapy segment holds the highest market share in 2025 with a 42% market share due to its effectiveness and accuracy in providing visible results. The Microneedling segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to the minimal invasiveness and affordability, coupled with the versatility that allows the application in various skin types, along with the combined application of treatment.

By Skin Tone

Market share of Fitzpatrick Skin Type III & IV was dominant in 2025 at 41% because of the high incidence of skin pigmentation issues in Fitzpatrick Skin Type III & IV category, and rising demand for dermatologic procedures to treat them. The Fitzpatrick Skin Type V & VI segment represents the highest growth rate owing to technological advancements in lasers and personalized treatments for patients with dark skin.

By End Use

The Dermatology Clinics segment ruled the Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market in 2025, accounting for a market share of 46%, owing to the presence of qualified dermatologists, superior diagnostic technology, treatment with prescription medicines, and customized treatment solutions. The Aesthetic Centers segment is the most rapidly growing segment on account of consumers' rising inclination towards non-invasive beauty treatments, quicker treatment times, convenience, and aesthetic ambience.

Regional Insights:

The region that holds the position of being the dominant player in the global Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market in 2025 is North America, holding around 37% share of the total market revenues. This position in the market is attributable to the high expenditure levels by consumers on aesthetics, along with the use of lasers for treatment, among other factors.

The U.S. Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 0.55 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.93 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. The U.S. leads regional revenues due to high consumer expenditure on premium skincare products, strong adoption of advanced dermatological procedures, widespread availability of cosmetic treatment centers, and increasing prevalence of pigmentation disorders.

The Europe Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 0.44 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.81 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.28% during 2026–2035. Europe remains a significant market driven by rising demand for non-surgical cosmetic treatments, increasing adoption of advanced skincare technologies, and growing awareness regarding skin pigmentation management.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market owing to increasing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, growing beauty consciousness, and rising prevalence of melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are witnessing significant growth in aesthetic treatment adoption and skincare product consumption.

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Recent Developments:

2023: AbbVie (Allergan Aesthetics) launched the SkinMedica Even & Correct Collection, featuring advanced brightening treatments, dark spot correction creams, and skincare solutions specifically designed to address hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone.

AbbVie (Allergan Aesthetics) launched the SkinMedica Even & Correct Collection, featuring advanced brightening treatments, dark spot correction creams, and skincare solutions specifically designed to address hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. 2024: L'Oréal Groupe introduced Melasyl, an innovative molecule developed to target localized pigmentation concerns including age spots and post-acne marks, following nearly two decades of research and development.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TREATMENT ADOPTION & PROCEDURE UTILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand patient treatment preferences, procedure volumes, adoption trends, and utilization patterns across dermatology clinics, aesthetic centers, and medical spas.

– helps you understand patient treatment preferences, procedure volumes, adoption trends, and utilization patterns across dermatology clinics, aesthetic centers, and medical spas. PIGMENTATION DISORDER PREVALENCE & PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate disease incidence, patient segmentation, risk factors, treatment-seeking behavior, and regional prevalence trends across various hyperpigmentation conditions.

– helps you evaluate disease incidence, patient segmentation, risk factors, treatment-seeking behavior, and regional prevalence trends across various hyperpigmentation conditions. DERMATOLOGY TECHNOLOGY & DEVICE INNOVATION BENCHMARKS – helps you assess advancements in laser platforms, energy-based systems, microneedling technologies, skin analysis tools, and combination treatment solutions shaping future market growth.

– helps you assess advancements in laser platforms, energy-based systems, microneedling technologies, skin analysis tools, and combination treatment solutions shaping future market growth. COSMECEUTICALS & TOPICAL THERAPIES MARKET INTELLIGENCE – helps you identify opportunities across prescription skincare products, OTC formulations, brightening agents, and personalized dermatological treatment portfolios.

– helps you identify opportunities across prescription skincare products, OTC formulations, brightening agents, and personalized dermatological treatment portfolios. AESTHETIC CARE DELIVERY & CONSUMER BEHAVIOR TRACKER – helps you uncover growth opportunities arising from changing beauty trends, consumer spending patterns, social media influence, and increasing demand for skin tone correction procedures.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities arising from changing beauty trends, consumer spending patterns, social media influence, and increasing demand for skin tone correction procedures. AI-DRIVEN DERMATOLOGY & PERSONALIZED SKINCARE ANALYSIS – helps you gauge emerging opportunities in digital dermatology, AI-powered skin diagnostics, teledermatology platforms, personalized treatment planning, and next-generation skincare innovation.

Hyperpigmentation Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.52 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.5% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Indication [Age spots, Melasma, Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), Others]

• By Treatment [Energy-based Therapy, Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, Microneedling]

• By Skin Tone [Fitzpatrick skin type I & II, Fitzpatrick skin type III & IV, Fitzpatrick skin type V & VI]

• By End Use [Dermatology Clinics, Aesthetic Centers, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics] Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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