Military Helicopters Market Size to Reach USD 46.36 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Defense Modernization Programs – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Military Helicopters Market size was valued at USD 35.70 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 46.36 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.70% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The market is expanding due to increasing defense modernization initiatives, growing geopolitical tensions, rising procurement of attack and transport helicopters, and advancements in avionics, mission systems, and hybrid propulsion technologies. Military helicopters remain critical for combat operations, troop transport, logistics support, reconnaissance, medical evacuation, and humanitarian assistance missions. Rising defense budgets across major economies and increasing investments in next-generation rotorcraft are accelerating procurement activities globally.





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Rising Defense Modernization Programs and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Market Growth

The growing need to strengthen military capabilities amid evolving security threats is a major factor driving demand for advanced military helicopters. Armed forces are increasingly investing in multi-role, attack, and heavy-lift helicopters capable of performing diverse missions across complex operational environments. More than 58% of defense procurement agencies utilized advanced military helicopters for combat operations, logistics support, and humanitarian missions in 2025. In addition, increasing investments in fleet replacement programs, Future Vertical Lift initiatives, advanced avionics integration, and survivability enhancements continue to create significant opportunities for helicopter manufacturers worldwide.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Boeing

Airbus Helicopters

Leonardo

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Rostec (Russian Helicopters)

Bell Textron

Northrop Grumman

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Embraer Defense

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

AVIC (Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

Saab AB

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

General Dynamics

BAE Systems

MD Helicopters

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

Segment Analysis

By Type

The Transport/Utility Helicopters segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for 42.58% of total revenue share. Their extensive deployment in troop transport, logistics support, medical evacuation, and disaster relief operations continues to drive demand globally. The Attack Helicopters segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 3.54%, driven by rising geopolitical tensions, precision strike requirements, and modernization of combat fleets.

By System

The Avionics segment held the largest market share of 30.54% in 2025 owing to growing adoption of digital cockpits, advanced navigation systems, AI-enabled mission management solutions, and battlefield communication technologies. The Airframe segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.01% through 2035 due to increasing use of lightweight composite materials, stealth technologies, and enhanced aerodynamic designs.

By Application

The Combat Operations segment dominated the market with a 45.82% share in 2025 as military helicopters continue to play a critical role in close air support, battlefield surveillance, and precision strike missions. The Transport & Logistics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 3.49% due to increasing demand for troop mobility, cargo transportation, medical evacuation, and humanitarian assistance operations.

By Weight Class

The Medium Helicopters (4–8 tons) segment accounted for the largest share of 44.71% in 2025 due to their versatility, payload capacity, and extensive deployment across defense forces globally. The Light Helicopters (<4 tons) segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 3.41%, supported by growing demand for reconnaissance, training, border surveillance, and utility missions.

Regional Insights:

North America is the largest regional market for military helicopters in terms of market share accounting for 36.67% owing to substantial defense expenditure, advanced aerospace infrastructure and modernization initiatives being carried out in the United States and Canada. High market penetration levels of multirole and heavy-lift helicopters along with high research and development expenditures drive growth in the region.

The U.S. military helicopter market is estimated to grow from USD 12.00 billion in 2025 to USD 14.73 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.30%, driven by large scale procurements under the Future Vertical Lift program, upgrades to existing aircraft such as the UH 60 Black Hawk and AH 64 Apache, and expansion of heavy lift aircraft such as the CH 53K King Stallion.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period owing to increasing defense expenditures, indigenous rotorcraft development programs, and rising regional security concerns. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are actively investing in multi-role and attack helicopters, while strategic partnerships and technology transfer agreements continue to accelerate regional market growth.

The Europe Military Helicopters Market is estimated to be USD 9.64 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.11 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.31% during 2026–2035. Europe continues to witness steady growth supported by NATO modernization initiatives, multinational procurement programs, and increasing adoption of advanced rotorcraft such as the NH90 and AW101. Investments in hybrid propulsion technologies and next-generation avionics are further supporting market expansion across the region.

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Recent Developments:

May 2025: Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky advanced production of the CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter for the U.S. Marine Corps while securing international contracts for UH-60M Black Hawk variants, strengthening its global military helicopter presence.

Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky advanced production of the CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter for the U.S. Marine Corps while securing international contracts for UH-60M Black Hawk variants, strengthening its global military helicopter presence. April 2025: Boeing secured new contracts for AH-64E Apache Guardian upgrades and continued deliveries of CH-47F Chinook helicopters to U.S. and allied defense forces, expanding its international defense market footprint.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HELICOPTER ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand adoption rates of transport, utility, attack, and multi-role helicopters across defense forces, including regional procurement and deployment trends.

– helps you understand adoption rates of transport, utility, attack, and multi-role helicopters across defense forces, including regional procurement and deployment trends. OPERATIONAL READINESS & FLEET PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate mission readiness rates, service life cycles, maintenance efficiency, and operational performance benchmarks across different helicopter platforms.

– helps you evaluate mission readiness rates, service life cycles, maintenance efficiency, and operational performance benchmarks across different helicopter platforms. ADVANCED AVIONICS & NEXT-GENERATION TECHNOLOGY TRACKER – helps you identify adoption levels of AI-enabled mission systems, digital cockpits, composite airframes, stealth technologies, and advanced survivability enhancements.

– helps you identify adoption levels of AI-enabled mission systems, digital cockpits, composite airframes, stealth technologies, and advanced survivability enhancements. HYBRID PROPULSION & FUTURE ROTORCRAFT INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you uncover emerging opportunities in hybrid-electric propulsion, sustainable aviation technologies, rotor blade innovations, and next-generation military helicopter development programs.

– helps you uncover emerging opportunities in hybrid-electric propulsion, sustainable aviation technologies, rotor blade innovations, and next-generation military helicopter development programs. REGIONAL DEFENSE PROCUREMENT & MODERNIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess military modernization initiatives, fleet replacement programs, indigenous manufacturing trends, and procurement priorities across major defense markets.

– helps you assess military modernization initiatives, fleet replacement programs, indigenous manufacturing trends, and procurement priorities across major defense markets. MISSION APPLICATION & END-USER DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you understand evolving demand across combat operations, transport & logistics, humanitarian missions, naval aviation, air force applications, and the impact of UAV adoption on helicopter deployment strategies.

Military Helicopters Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 35.70 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 46.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 2.70% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Transport/Utility Helicopters, Attack Helicopters, Reconnaissance/Observation, Search & Rescue / Maritime, Others),

• By System (Avionics, Airframe, Engines/Propulsion, Mission Systems (Weapons, Sensors), Others),

• By Application (Combat Operations, Transport & Logistics, Search & Rescue / Disaster Relief, Training, Others),

• By Weight Class (Medium Helicopters (4–8 tons), Light Helicopters (<4 tons), Heavy Helicopters (>8 tons), Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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