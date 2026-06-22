Smart Greenhouse Market Size to Worth USD 5.75 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Greenhouse Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Smart Greenhouse Market was valued at USD 2.30 billion in 2025 and is Projected to reach USD 5.75 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.72% from 2026-2035.”

Food Security Challenges and Climate-Resilient Agriculture Demand Driving Global Smart Greenhouse Market Growth

Smart Greenhouse Market is driven by the growing requirement for sustainable and resilient agricultural practices in the changing climatic conditions. The use of smart greenhouses allows the growers to address the issues related to variability in weather conditions, manage optimal resource utilization, and ensure maximum output from their produce. With urbanization and decreasing availability of fertile land, there is an increased interest on part of both government organizations and private firms in such technologies.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Royal Brinkman

Priva BV

Ridder Group

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Signify NV (Philips Horticulture)

Heliospectra AB

Netafim Ltd.

Motorleaf Inc.

Dalsem Greenhouse Projects

Iron Ox Inc.

Gotham Greens LLC

Little Leaf Farms LLC

AppHarvest Inc.

Spread Co. Ltd.

SananBio Inc.

Logiqs BV

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects

Gakon Horticultural Projects BV

Certhon Build BV

Pure Harvest Smart Farms

Smart Greenhouse Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.30 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.75 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.72% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Hydroponic Greenhouses, Non-Hydroponic Greenhouses)

• By Component (HVAC Systems, LED Grow Lights, Sensors, Control Systems, Others)

• By Material (Polyethylene, Polycarbonate, Glass, Others)

• By End User (Commercial Growers, Research Institutions, Residential, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Hydroponics was the leading category in the Smart Greenhouses Market in 2025 due to its high efficiency in water usage, efficient nutrient supply technology, greater agricultural yield, and capability to integrate with sophisticated automated systems. Growth in the Non-Hydroponic category will register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its widespread availability.

By Component

The HVAC Systems category had around 42.9% market share in 2025, as climate control plays a very important role in ensuring ideal temperatures, humidity, ventilation, and CO₂ levels for plants. The LED Grow Lights category is forecasted to have the highest growth rate, owing to increasing energy efficiency, decreasing prices, superior spectral adjustability, and increasing need for year-round cropping.

By Material

Polyethylene emerged as the dominant material in the market by accounting for nearly 61.8% of the market in 2025 owing to its low cost, easy installation process, effectiveness in transmitting light, and extensive use in commercial greenhouses. Polycarbonate is projected to have the highest CAGR based on the high level of durability, insulation, and impact resistance.

By End User

Commercial Growers had a dominant position in the Smart Greenhouses Market, accounting for about 57.3% market share in 2025, due to the growing expenditure on smart greenhouses, automation technologies, and AI-enabled farming practices that can boost efficiency and profit generation. The Research Institutions segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing expenditure on research, sustainability, food safety, and controlled environment farming.

Regional Insights:

The North American region proved to be the leading market region for the Smart Greenhouse industry in 2025, as it represented about 38.66% of the market revenue worldwide. This was due to robust commercial greenhouse technology, substantial investment by venture capitalists in agricultural technologies, increasing usage of controlled environment agriculture practices, and growing consumer preference for high-quality locally sourced vegetables, fruits, and herbs. The major driving force behind this trend is the U.S., which accounts for the bulk of growth in the market.

The Asia Pacific region will have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the large number of greenhouse farms in China, along with the rising demand for modernizing agriculture, food security, and investments in smart farms, drive its market growth. The government-supported schemes for modernizing greenhouses, especially in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, provide substantial opportunities in the market.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Signify (Philips Horticulture LED) launched the GreenPower LED Toplight Gen5 featuring industry-leading efficacy of 3.8 µmol/J, enabling greenhouse operators to achieve target crop lighting levels while reducing energy consumption and operational costs.

Signify (Philips Horticulture LED) launched the GreenPower LED Toplight Gen5 featuring industry-leading efficacy of 3.8 µmol/J, enabling greenhouse operators to achieve target crop lighting levels while reducing energy consumption and operational costs. 2025: Priva introduced its Priva Compass platform, an AI-powered greenhouse operating system integrating climate control, irrigation management, crop registration, and predictive analytics through a unified cloud-based ecosystem compatible with over 200 greenhouse hardware brands.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Greenhouse Market Report (The USPs):

CLIMATE CONTROL PERFORMANCE & CROP OPTIMIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you understand advancements in temperature management, humidity control, CO₂ enrichment, ventilation systems, and AI-driven environmental optimization technologies.

– helps you understand advancements in temperature management, humidity control, CO₂ enrichment, ventilation systems, and AI-driven environmental optimization technologies. CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT AGRICULTURE (CEA) ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate growth opportunities across hydroponics, vertical farming, indoor agriculture, greenhouse automation, and precision cultivation technologies.

– helps you evaluate growth opportunities across hydroponics, vertical farming, indoor agriculture, greenhouse automation, and precision cultivation technologies. RESOURCE EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE TRACKER – helps you assess water conservation, nutrient utilization, energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, and environmental sustainability improvements achieved through smart greenhouse operations.

– helps you assess water conservation, nutrient utilization, energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, and environmental sustainability improvements achieved through smart greenhouse operations. LED LIGHTING & ADVANCED GROWTH TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS – helps you identify trends in horticultural lighting innovation, spectral optimization, crop-specific growth recipes, and next-generation plant development technologies.

– helps you identify trends in horticultural lighting innovation, spectral optimization, crop-specific growth recipes, and next-generation plant development technologies. AI, IoT & DATA-DRIVEN FARMING ANALYTICS – helps you evaluate the impact of sensor networks, machine learning algorithms, predictive analytics, remote monitoring platforms, and automated decision-making systems on agricultural productivity.

– helps you evaluate the impact of sensor networks, machine learning algorithms, predictive analytics, remote monitoring platforms, and automated decision-making systems on agricultural productivity. URBAN FARMING & VERTICAL AGRICULTURE EXPANSION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge future opportunities in high-density food production, localized supply chains, indoor farming ecosystems, and sustainable urban agriculture development.

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