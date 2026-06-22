DoubleVerify Expands DV Authentic AdVantage to Meta and TikTok, an AI-Powered Solution to Optimize Media Quality and Performance

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced the expansion of DV Authentic AdVantage™ to Meta and TikTok. The solution combines pre-bid media quality protection, AI-powered campaign optimization and independent measurement, helping advertisers improve performance, strengthen media quality and drive greater efficiency across digital advertising environments.

“Advertisers have been forced to choose between optimized cost efficiency and enhanced media quality for too long,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “DV Authentic AdVantage is unique because it removes those tradeoffs, leveraging DV’s market-leading verification and AI-powered optimization capabilities to enable advertisers to improve operational efficiency, bolster media quality and maximize performance simultaneously across some of the most impactful digital environments, including Meta and TikTok.”

DV Authentic AdVantage is designed to eliminate the traditional tradeoffs between cost, quality and outcomes by seamlessly combining DV’s pre-bid avoidance, independent measurement insights and AI-powered optimization technology into a first-of-its-kind solution. Advertisers can strengthen media quality, unlock greater transparency through unified first- and third-party insights, and maximize campaign performance from a centralized solution.

“For brands, performance and media quality can no longer exist in separate conversations,” said Brook Minto, Global Investment Director at Haleon. “DV Authentic AdVantage gives us the ability to improve efficiency and performance while maintaining the media quality standards our brand expects across platforms like Meta and TikTok. Bringing these capabilities together into one solution is a meaningful step forward for advertisers.”

Key benefits of DV Authentic AdVantage include:

Protect brand equity: Align advertising with brand-suitable content, language preferences and media quality standards tailored to each advertiser’s unique requirements.

Align advertising with brand-suitable content, language preferences and media quality standards tailored to each advertiser’s unique requirements. Maximize campaign performance: Improve campaign effectiveness leveraging AI-powered optimization and outcomes-based signals including reach, CPM, CPA and attribution insights.

Improve campaign effectiveness leveraging AI-powered optimization and outcomes-based signals including reach, CPM, CPA and attribution insights. Verify quality and measure effectiveness: Access independent measurement and insights across media quality and campaign performance through DV Pinnacle®.





This announcement builds on the launch of DV Authentic AdVantage in June 2025, when DoubleVerify first introduced the industry-leading solution across proprietary video platforms, enabling advertisers to enhance campaign performance while safeguarding brand equity.

DV Authentic AdVantage has already demonstrated strong results across several TikTok test campaigns — improving unique reach by 98%, increasing efficiency by 50% and reducing brand suitability incidents by 59%. These results demonstrate how DV Authentic AdVantage helps advertisers improve performance, efficiency and media quality simultaneously.

DV Authentic AdVantage is built on the strength of the DV Media AdVantage Platform (DV MAP™), DoubleVerify’s full-spectrum media effectiveness platform that combines media verification, AI-powered optimization through DV Scibids AI™ and campaign outcomes measurement with DV Rockerbox™ to maximize media effectiveness and return on ad spend. Together, these capabilities help advertisers drive stronger business outcomes across channels, devices and formats.

For more information, visit our product fact sheet . To see DV Authentic AdVantage in action or meet with DV executives at Cannes, contact sales@doubleverify.com .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Chris Harihar

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com