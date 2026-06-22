Trina Solar signed the first order in the global premium residential market for perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem module products

SHANGHAI, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Trina Solar successfully signed the first order from the global high-end distributed energy customer by its self-developed high efficiency perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem PV modules. This order marks the first commercial deployment of tandem PV products in global premium distributed energy application, and also represents the first time Chinese-developed tandem technology product has achieved the global market.

The perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem modules delivered this time are based on Trina Solar’s world-record 900+W tandem technology. Trina Solar has completed the standardized industrial design and development of tandem PV modules, fully matched residential PV application standards and this milestone marks a successful leap for the technology from laboratory research prototypes to mass-deliverable commercial products.

The successful landed of this project marks a significant milestone for Trina Solar’s proprietary tandem technology, completing the transition from laboratory innovation to product innovation and ultimately to commercial application.

The first global order for tandem modules comes from New Zealand. As a representative premium residential PV market, New Zealand has extremely high requirements for module efficiency, reliability, and long-lifetime energy yield. Compared with mainstream crystalline silicon modules, Trina Solar’s tandem PV products demonstrate significant commercial advantages: the ultra-high conversion efficiency helps reduce overall balance-of-system (BOS) costs by 15%–20%; At the same time, the excellent temperature coefficient and low-light performance push a 20%–30% increase in energy generation per unit area, maximizing installation returns under the same rooftop conditions.

Edison Zhou, Head of Trina Solar’s Asia-Pacific Region, said: “The successful deployment of this New Zealand project represents a key milestone in the global commercialization of Trina Solar’s tandem technology. It fully validates the global adaptability and competitive advantages of our independently developed tandem products. This project establishes a replicable benchmark model for expanding tandem technology into premium distributed energy markets worldwide, improve the global strategic layout.”

As global high-value distributed energy markets continue to demand higher-efficiency products, tandem technology is expected to achieve large-scale adoption first in premium application scenarios and become a key competitive direction for the next stage of the photovoltaic industry.