SKG Brings Deep Recovery Technology to Father’s Day Gifting

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Father’s Day, SKG is bringing smart recovery to the top of the gift list with wearable smart massagers designed for dads’ everyday routines. As thoughtful gift options, SKG G7 Pro Fold 3.0 Neck Massager and W9 Ultra 2.0 Lower Back Massager offer targeted comfort for dads who spend long hours at a desk, commute frequently, train regularly, or keep showing up for the people who count on them.

G7 Pro Fold 3.0 Neck Massager

Powered by TENS, EMS, and near-infrared light technologies, SKG’s wearable smart massagers move beyond surface-level massage to support everyday relief from muscle fatigue, stiffness, and tension. Whether used during a mid-day desk break, after a workout, while winding down at home, or after a long day on the move, both devices are designed to make recovery accessible and personal.

Designed for neck tension relief, SKG G7 Pro Fold 3.0 Neck Massager combines TENS and EMS pulse massage with 850nm near-infrared light and warmth in a foldable, travel-friendly design. TENS delivers gentle electrical pulses designed to help ease discomfort, while EMS creates rhythmic muscle contractions and relaxation to help release stiffness from long periods of sitting, screen time, or travel. With four adjustable temperature levels, 11 customizable massage modes, and up to 140 minutes of cordless use, G7 Pro Fold 3.0 is a standout Father’s Day gift for dads who appreciate technology that fits naturally into daily life.

For lower-back comfort, SKG W9 Ultra 2.0 Lower Back Massager delivers targeted support that moves with him. Built as a cordless massage belt, W9 Ultra 2.0 combines mid-frequency TENS and EMS pulses, near-infrared light warmth, rhythmic vibration, smart app control, and remote control. Eight TiN-coated titanium massage heads and eight targeted zones help deliver a customized lumbar massage experience, while 9 intensity levels allow users to personalize their routine. With up to 100 minutes of cordless use, it is designed for the office, travel days, post-workout recovery, or quiet moments at home.

W9 Ultra 2.0 Lower Back Massager

The Gift of Deep Recovery This Father’s Day

For dads who rarely slow down, SKG’s latest smart massagers offer a thoughtful way to pause, recharge, and feel appreciated.

About SKG Health

SKG Health is a health technology company focused on personal recovery.