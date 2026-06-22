Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 25

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 3,177 270.67 859,932 Monday, 8 June 2026 21 266.00 5,586 Tuesday, 9 June 2026 160 272.00 43,520 Wednesday, 10 June 2026 160 282.00 45,120 Thursday, 11 June 2026 100 284.00 28,400 Friday, 12 June 2026 150 282.00 42,300 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 3,768 271.99 1,024,858

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 58,877 shares, corresponding to 3.12% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117



Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 21 266 XCSE 20260615 13:04:04.063685 +0100s 20260615 14:04:04.063685 100 272 XCSE 20260616 10:56:39.570329 +0100s 20260616 11:56:39.570329 13 272 XCSE 20260616 12:40:10.555348 +0100s 20260616 13:40:10.555348 47 272 XCSE 20260616 12:40:10.556086 +0100s 20260616 13:40:10.556086 57 282 XCSE 20260617 13:02:28.888245 +0100s 20260617 14:02:28.888245 17 282 XCSE 20260617 13:02:28.888245 +0100s 20260617 14:02:28.888245 20 282 XCSE 20260617 13:34:10.896964 +0100s 20260617 14:34:10.896964 16 282 XCSE 20260617 13:37:01.396069 +0100s 20260617 14:37:01.396069 50 282 XCSE 20260617 15:07:14.333280 +0100s 20260617 16:07:14.333280 50 284 XCSE 20260618 08:01:40.349629 +0100s 20260618 9:01:40.349629 50 284 XCSE 20260618 09:45:13.649097 +0100s 20260618 10:45:13.649097 50 282 XCSE 20260619 11:45:32.225595 +0100s 20260619 12:45:32.225595 20 282 XCSE 20260619 11:45:32.225595 +0100s 20260619 12:45:32.225595 3 282 XCSE 20260619 12:58:31.028514 +0100s 20260619 13:58:31.028514 17 282 XCSE 20260619 12:58:31.028514 +0100s 20260619 13:58:31.028514 33 282 XCSE 20260619 14:04:36.416776 +0100s 20260619 15:04:36.416776 27 282 XCSE 20260619 14:04:36.416776 +0100s 20260619 15:04:36.416776

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment