Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 25

 | Source: Gabriel Holding A/S Gabriel Holding A/S

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme55.109  
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement3,177270.67859,932
Monday, 8 June 202621266.005,586
Tuesday, 9 June 2026160272.0043,520
Wednesday, 10 June 2026160282.0045,120
Thursday, 11 June 2026100284.0028,400
Friday, 12 June 2026150282.0042,300
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions3,768271.991,024,858

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 58,877 shares, corresponding to 3.12% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

VolumePriceVenueTime – GMTTime – CET
21266XCSE20260615 13:04:04.063685 +0100s20260615 14:04:04.063685
100272XCSE20260616 10:56:39.570329 +0100s20260616 11:56:39.570329
13272XCSE20260616 12:40:10.555348 +0100s20260616 13:40:10.555348
47272XCSE20260616 12:40:10.556086 +0100s20260616 13:40:10.556086
57282XCSE20260617 13:02:28.888245 +0100s20260617 14:02:28.888245
17282XCSE20260617 13:02:28.888245 +0100s20260617 14:02:28.888245
20282XCSE20260617 13:34:10.896964 +0100s20260617 14:34:10.896964
16282XCSE20260617 13:37:01.396069 +0100s20260617 14:37:01.396069
50282XCSE20260617 15:07:14.333280 +0100s20260617 16:07:14.333280
50284XCSE20260618 08:01:40.349629 +0100s20260618 9:01:40.349629
50284XCSE20260618 09:45:13.649097 +0100s20260618 10:45:13.649097
50282XCSE20260619 11:45:32.225595 +0100s20260619 12:45:32.225595
20282XCSE20260619 11:45:32.225595 +0100s20260619 12:45:32.225595
3282XCSE20260619 12:58:31.028514 +0100s20260619 13:58:31.028514
17282XCSE20260619 12:58:31.028514 +0100s20260619 13:58:31.028514
33282XCSE20260619 14:04:36.416776 +0100s20260619 15:04:36.416776
27282XCSE20260619 14:04:36.416776 +0100s20260619 15:04:36.416776

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Attachments

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 14 - share buy back week 25
GlobeNewswire

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