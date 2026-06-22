Civinity launches electrification of its vehicle fleet: Toyota representatives in Lithuania and Latvia win the tender, with the first 150 vehicles to be delivered this year

Civinity, a group providing building maintenance, administration and engineering solutions, has completed the first stage of its vehicle fleet renewal tender and is launching one of the largest projects of its kind in the services sector. During the first stage, the Group will acquire 150 new commercial vehicles of various specifications and capabilities from the Toyota Proace family in Lithuania and Latvia.

The first vehicles are expected to reach operational teams in September–October. The value of the first stage will amount to up to EUR 2.7 million. The total number of vehicles planned for acquisition is 350, with their integration into the Group’s more sustainable and significantly lower-emission fleet scheduled over the next three years.

The tender was won by Autotoja in Lithuania and WESS Motors Toyota in Latvia. In total, five vehicle dealerships submitted proposals. The first-stage order will be financed through leasing with the support of an external financing partner. Subsequent stages will be implemented with the same primary vehicle supplier in accordance with the schedule established by the Civinity Group.

Five vehicle dealerships submitted proposals for the tender. The evaluation process considered compliance with the tender requirements, vehicle quality and reliability standards, warranty periods, and the coverage of servicing networks across cities in Lithuania and Latvia.

A broad network of authorised dealerships and service centres was one of the key practical criteria, as Civinity’s technical teams operate in six cities and vehicle downtime directly affects service delivery to clients.

“We are pleased that the tender we announced attracted considerable interest from representatives of some of the strongest manufacturers in the commercial vehicle segment. In our business, a vehicle fleet is not merely a supporting tool. It is part of the service itself, determining the mobility of our teams, response times and day-to-day efficiency and, in Civinity’s case, it is also another step towards the implementation of our Smart Green City vision,” says Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of Civinity.

The project is being implemented at a time when corporate vehicle fleets are becoming one of the key drivers of growth in the electric vehicle market. In Lithuania, companies already account for the majority of new electric vehicle purchases, while the number of electric vehicle leasing agreements concluded by legal entities has increased rapidly in recent years. This demonstrates that fleet renewal is increasingly driven not by image considerations, but by total cost of ownership, operational efficiency and regulatory developments.

Of the 150 vehicles included in the first stage, 89 will be allocated to Civinity companies operating in Lithuania and 61 to companies in Latvia. The vehicles will be used by building administration, technical maintenance and engineering teams operating in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda, Šiauliai, Panevėžys, Palanga, Kretinga, Riga, Jūrmala, Jelgava and other locations.

The new order will include Toyota Proace City, Proace Medium and Proace Max vehicles, the majority of which will be electric. A significant part of the renewal programme will focus on lower-emission transport; however, a small number of larger vans (seven vehicles) will be equipped with internal combustion engines where required due to longer travel distances, more intensive utilisation or specific technical requirements.

Alongside the fleet renewal programme, Civinity also plans to expand its charging infrastructure. Charging facilities are expected to be developed at the Group’s offices and technical premises, while agreements will be concluded with public charging network operators for day-to-day use.

Particular attention will also be paid to driver training. Employees will be introduced to the specific characteristics of electric vehicle operation, charging practices, principles of efficient use and seasonal operating considerations.

The vehicles will be centrally acquired by the Group company Civinity Rent. The company will be responsible for financing, insurance, leasing to Group companies and vehicle replacement upon completion of the designated usage period.

The fleet renewal programme will be included in the Group’s ESG reporting. Civinity intends to assess the project’s impact using greenhouse gas emissions accounting methodologies and to use the collected data when planning subsequent stages. The Group currently operates a fleet of nearly 400 vehicles which, as previously announced by Civinity, is planned to be optimised and renewed in several stages, with up to 350 vehicles in Lithuania and Latvia to be replaced by 2028.

The vehicle fleet is one of the areas where environmental impact can be reduced most rapidly. In building maintenance and administration activities, mobility is an essential component of service delivery: teams travel to client sites every day, respond to incidents, conduct inspections and perform engineering works. As a result, transport solutions have a direct impact on service quality, while the choice of green energy affects environmental performance.

“Our approach to sustainability is very straightforward: if we want to create a Smart Green City, we must start with our own everyday practices. Mobility is one of the areas where change becomes visible very quickly. This is not greenwashing; it is a practical step that helps reduce emissions and noise in residential areas where our teams operate, while supporting a gradual transition towards a lower-emission operating model,” says D. Jacka.

Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com