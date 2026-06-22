INVL Family Office Introduces a Fund Investing in the Rapidly Growing Private Equity Secondary Market

INVL Family Office, one of the largest multi-family offices in the Baltic states, is expanding its alternative investment offering. A new Global PE Secondaries Access Fund, which will invest in the global private equity secondary market, is introduced to investors. The fund’s assets will be allocated to a dedicated secondary platform managed by U.S.-based Adams Street Partners, which builds a diversified portfolio of private equity funds through secondary market transactions.

The fund’s rules were approved by the Bank of Lithuania in June 2026. The fund is a closed-end and intended for informed investors. The minimum investment amount is USD 145,000.

The private equity secondary market has become an increasingly important part of investors’ portfolios. This trend is driven by investors’ desire to manage their investments more flexibly and allocate capital more efficiently.

“Investors’ interest in gaining exposure to established private equity portfolios, combined with the possibility to acquire them at a discount to net asset value, led us to add a private equity secondary market strategy to our offering. Funds investing in this market can provide not only faster capital deployment but also a broad diversification – investors can gain indirect exposure to more than a thousand private companies,” says Asta Jovaišienė, Head of the INVL Family Office.

With more than five decades of experience, Adams Street Partners is one of the most experienced investment managers in the private equity secondary market in the world. The firm manages more than USD 65 billion in assets, operates 13 offices across eight countries, and has been investing in this segment since 1986.

“In the private equity secondary market, the ability to identify and evaluate high-quality investments is critically important. Adams Street Partners stands out through its long track record, global presence, and expertise – the firm has invested in more than 1,300 private equity funds and serves on over 500 advisory boards. This enables it to effectively evaluate transactions and select some of the most attractive investment opportunities,” says A. Jovaišienė.

The Global PE Secondaries Access fund was established and is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltic States. The fund is distributed by the financial brokerage company INVL Financial Advisors, operating in Lithuania under the INVL Family Office brand.

The fund will be available for subscription until 23 July 2026.

About INVL Family Office

INVL Family Office is one of the largest multi-family offices in the Baltic states, overseeing more than EUR 1 billion in investment assets on behalf of families across Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. INVL Family Office prepares and updates investment strategies for individuals and legal entities, analyses third-party investment products and services, represents clients in dealings with such providers, and offers wealth transfer planning and other investment services.

INVL Family Office is part of the Invalda INVL group, which has been operating for more than 30 years.

For more information, visit: www.invlseimosbiuras.com

Further information:

Asta Jovaišienė, Head of the INVL Family Office

Asta.Jovaisiene@invl.com