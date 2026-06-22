Sodexo appoints Agnès Park as Group Chief Human Resources Officer    

Issy-les-Moulineaux, June 22, 2026



Sodexo announces that Agnès Park is named Group Chief Human Resources Officer as of July 1st, 2026. She will report to Sodexo CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Global Executive Team.

Agnès Park joins Sodexo with extensive international experience across multiple industries, including Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, and Technology Life Sciences.



Throughout her career, she has consistently focused on designing and implementing human resources strategies that support both short- and long-term business objectives. Agnès Park has led major organizational transformations to support ambitious growth agendas, built robust talent and leadership development programs, and implemented effective workforce planning strategies grounded in constructive labor relations and social dialogue.

Thierry Delaporte, Sodexo Chief Executive Officer said: "I am delighted to welcome Agnès Park to Sodexo. Her expertise aligns strongly with Sodexo’s current priorities. She will play a key role in shaping the Group’s “Shift & Grow” program, with a particular focus on advancing talent development and reinforcing a high-performance culture. She will be instrumental in supporting our ambition to accelerate growth while continuing to elevate service quality as a key differentiator.”

About Agnès Park

Agnès Park brings over 27 years of experience in human resources across a wide range of industries and international environments. She most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Valeo, a global automotive company operating in 32 countries with over 100,000 employees. In this role, she was responsible for the Group’s human resources strategy, driving cultural and organizational transformation, and strengthening talent and leadership development. Prior to joining Valeo, Agnès Park held senior human resources leadership roles in the pharmaceutical and technology life sciences sectors, where she partnered with executive teams in complex, global organizations. Agnès Park is French and speaks English and Korean. She is based in France.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI indices.



Key figures

24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues

426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 43 countries

80 million consumers served daily

6.5 billion euro in market capitalization

(as April 9, 2026)





Contacts



Media Analysts and Investors Mathieu Scaravetti Juliette Klein +33 6 28 62 21 91 +33 1 57 75 80 27 mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

juliette.klein@sodexo.com





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