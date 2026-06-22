Renovation Doctor Jackie Chan Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence with Over 5,000 Completed Projects and New Industry Service Standards





HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cementing a reputation built on four decades of craftsmanship, industry veteran Jackie Chan, widely known as the "Renovation Doctor," has announced a strategic update to his firm’s service protocols. Marking over 40 years in the industry with a record of more than 5,000 completed projects and zero abandoned commissions, King Style Decoration Design & Contracting Co., Ltd is introducing its updated operational framework designed to elevate renovation standards, integrate smart home technology, and promote sustainable ESG practices.

Entering the industry at the age of 13 and founding his business by 19, Jackie Chan has spent decades building an elite, fully in-house engineering and renovation team. His portfolio spans major commercial and residential transformations, including the conversion of an entire commercial building on Ashley Road in Tsim Sha Tsui into a hotel, extensive renovations of Mong Kok computer centers, and major luxury villa overhauls in Kau To Shan. In 2003, his specialized approach led to an invitation to feature on RTHK’s Renovation Task Force.

"Driven by an altruistic spirit, our engineering team is dedicated to helping clients solve their problems, rescuing their projects one at a time," said Jackie Chan, Founder of King Style Decoration Design & Contracting Co., Ltd and Chairman of the Hong Kong Furniture Association.

Operating under the philosophy that "there is a doctor for every renovation," the company has developed its proprietary 4Q Quality Service protocol to diagnose and treat property conditions. The four-step system includes:

1Q (Health Check): Identifying legacy defects, human-induced damage, and aging structural issues.

2Q (Internal Systems): Upgrading core utilities, including plumbing, electrical wiring, air conditioning, waterproofing, and concrete repair.

3Q (External Aesthetics): Precision finishing of flooring, tiling, bespoke furniture, and lighting.

4Q (Quality Handover): Comprehensive quality testing prior to project delivery.

To further separate itself from standard market practices, King Style Decoration Design & Contracting Co., Ltd offers an industry-leading 10-year warranty, far exceeding the standard one-year market offering. The firm views each commission as a lifelong commitment, generating a unique, data-driven "DNA" profile for every property to ensure long-term maintenance tracking.

Looking toward the future of urban living, Jackie Chan is steering King Style Decoration Design & Contracting Co., Ltd toward advanced market needs. The firm is actively integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) into its material selection and waste management processes. Furthermore, the company is pioneering specialized AI smart home renovations tailored for the "silver hair" demographic, ensuring elderly residents can enjoy premium, accessible, and safe living environments.

By creating specialized internal roles—including Renovation Surveyors, Renovation Inspectors, and Renovation Stewards—and fostering a collaborative "honeycomb" management culture, King Style Decoration Design & Contracting Co., Ltd continues to inject transparency, professionalism, and peace of mind into the property improvement sector.

King Style Decoration Design & Contracting Co., Ltd

Established over 40 years ago, King Style Decoration Design & Contracting Co., Ltd is a premier renovation and maintenance firm led by "Renovation Doctor" Jackie Chan. Utilizing a dedicated, 100% in-house team of professionals, the company successfully manages over 20 projects monthly. With a track record of over 5,000 completed projects and a zero-abandonment rate, the firm is committed to delivering lifelong quality, technical precision, and complete peace of mind for residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Founder | Chan Wing-ching (Jackie Chan)

Founded: 1985 | Hong Kong

kingstyleltd@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc012527-aa55-43c3-86fa-8a37ec1a228e