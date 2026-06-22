Mitsuo Ikeno Introduces Innovative, Eco-Friendly Professional Hair Care Lines to Global Market





HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Hair, a dedicated manufacturer with over 40 years of foundational leadership experience, has officially launched its advanced professional hair care series, featuring the Mitsuo Ikeno (池野) HairMed and Rebornplex collections. Developed to meet the strict quality and environmental standards of international consumers, the new product lines merge decades of traditional manufacturing expertise with cutting-edge ingredient innovations.

Driven by a continuous research and development philosophy, IT Hair aims to position Hong Kong’s hair care innovations on the global stage. The company operates high-standard manufacturing facilities that balance scaled production capacity with creative agility. To ensure premium product performance, the brand collaborates closely with leading raw material research and development partners based in Japan and the United States.

The newly introduced Mitsuo Ikeno HairMed and Rebornplex series are explicitly engineered to address the growing consumer demand for health-conscious and sustainable salon-grade solutions. The formulations focus on minimizing environmental impact while maximizing hair vitality and structural recovery, offering professional stylists and everyday users a reliable choice that does not compromise on hair health or ecological responsibility.

As a brand deeply committed to consumer accountability, IT Hair maintains strict quality benchmarks across its entire supply chain. By prioritizing non-hazardous raw materials and sustainable manufacturing practices, the company intends to continually challenge international standards and demonstrate the competitive capabilities of Hong Kong-engineered professional beauty products worldwide.

About IT Hair

IT Hair is a specialized hair care manufacturer backed by a leadership team with over 40 years of industry experience. Committed to consumer health and environmental responsibility, the company integrates advanced manufacturing capabilities with premium raw materials from top-tier research partners in Japan and the United States to develop high-performance, professional-grade salon products.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Maxi Lau

Phone: +852 93412818

Email: ithair3018@gmail.com

Website: ithair.hk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52787033-b213-42bf-a445-6895fe13efbf