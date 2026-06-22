Oxford BioTherapeutics' Third Partnered Programme with Boehringer Ingelheim Enters the Clinic and its First (Obrixtamig) Advances to Phase 3 

First patients dosed with BI 3820768 (OB33), marking third programme from the Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT)-Boehringer Ingelheim collaboration to enter clinical development

Obrixtamig reaches late-stage development triggering milestone payment

Continued clinical progress across the partnered programmes demonstrates the strength and productivity of the long-standing OBT–Boehringer Ingelheim collaboration



Oxford, UK, and San Jose, California, 22 June 2026 – Oxford BioTherapeutics (“OBT”), a clinical-stage oncology company specialising in proteomics-driven target discovery for antibody-based therapies enabled by its OGAP®-Verify platform, today announced two new clinical milestones with Boehringer Ingelheim-partnered programmes, BI 3820768 (OB33) and obrixtamig (OBT620).

BI 3820768 is the third programme from OBT’s multi-target collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to achieve first-patient dosing (A Study to Test How Well Different Doses of BI 3820768 Are Tolerated by People With Advanced Cancer (Solid Tumours) - NCT07306559), triggering a milestone payment to OBT. The BI 3820768 target was identified using OBT’s proprietary OGAP®-Verify platform and represents the second development milestone for this programme, following the initiation of IND-enabling studies one year earlier.

Further illustrating the strength and maturity of the collaboration, OBT also highlighted the advancement of obrixtamig (OBT620), an investigational DLL3-targeting bispecific T-cell engager originating from its discovery platform. Obrixtamig has entered global Phase 3 development in two trials: DAREON®-Lung-1 is investigating obrixtamig in combination with chemotherapy and atezolizumab versus chemotherapy and atezolizumab in previously untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, where the first patients have recently been dosed. DAREON®-NEC-1 is evaluating obrixtamig in combination with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone as first-line treatment for patients with DLL3-positive unresectable locally advanced or metastatic extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinoma. A second Boehringer Ingelheim-partnered programme from OBT’s work, the investigational B7-H6-targeting T-cell engager BI 765049, is also in clinical development for advanced solid tumours.

DLL3 was originally identified by OBT using its OGAP®-Verify platform as a tumour-selective T-cell engager target. The antigen is expressed in approximately 80–85% of small cell lung cancer and certain neuroendocrine carcinomas, supporting its potential as a promising therapeutic target in aggressive cancers with high unmet need.

The collaboration began in 2013 and was subsequently expanded in 2020 and 2023. OBT has applied its OGAP®-Verify platform to identify novel oncology targets in solid tumours. The partnership has generated multiple development-stage assets, including three clinical programmes and a fourth target optioned in January 2025.

Christian Rohlff, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of OBT, said: “Establishing another clinical-stage programme with BI 3820768 further validates the robustness of our OGAP®-Verify discovery platform and the quality of the oncology targets it delivers. The fact that three of the four programmes optioned by Boehringer Ingelheim have now entered the clinic underscores the strength and productivity of this longstanding collaboration. In parallel, the advancement of obrixtamig into Phase 3 highlights the long-term value-creation potential of our platform and our ability to translate novel targets into clinically advanced therapies for patients with high unmet need.”

Vittoria Zinzalla, Global Head of Experimental Medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “Our long-standing collaboration with Oxford BioTherapeutics demonstrates the value of linking complementary scientific expertise to transform outcomes for people living with difficult-to-treat cancers. By combining OBT’s strength in target discovery with our expertise in therapeutic antibody development, we connect insights across the R&D continuum, advancing differentiated treatment approaches while strengthening a more efficient and connected oncology ecosystem to create unprecedented impact.”

OBT’s OGAP®-Verify platform enables highly sensitive and precise target identification, supporting the development of differentiated antibody-based therapies and the successful progression of multiple programmes into clinical development.

Under the collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim is responsible for global development and commercialisation of all programmes.

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About OGAP®-Verify

OGAP®-Verify is Oxford BioTherapeutics’ proprietary quantitative proteomics-based target discovery and validation platform designed to identify highly specific tumour-associated antigens for next-generation oncology therapeutics.

Using advanced mass spectrometry and patient-derived tumour samples, OGAP®-Verify enables the sensitive identification and quantification of plasma membrane proteins at very low expression levels, supporting more precise target selection than conventional antibody-based methods such as immunohistochemistry (IHC).

The platform integrates target discovery, biological validation, expression profiling, and translational analytics to support the development of T-cell engagers (TCEs), antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and multispecific therapeutics. OBT also leverages its extensive proprietary membrane protein dataset to systematically identify tumour-associated antigen combinations for both “AND” and “OR” targeting strategies.

OGAP®-Verify has supported the advancement of multiple oncology programmes into clinical development and forms the foundation of OBT’s strategic collaborations with global biopharmaceutical companies.

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, validation, and development of next-generation precision oncology therapeutics, including T-cell engagers (TCEs) and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), through its proprietary OGAP®-Verify discovery platform.

OBT’s quantitative proteomics and mass spectrometry-based platform enables the identification and validation of highly specific tumour-associated antigens directly from patient-derived samples, supporting the development of differentiated cancer therapeutics with improved tumour selectivity.

The company platform and pipeline have been validated through strategic partnerships with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche, GSK, and Boehringer Ingelheim. Multiple programmes originating from OBT’s platform - including both partnered and proprietary assets - are currently in clinical development across Phase 3, Phase 2, and Phase 1 studies.

Headquartered in Oxford, UK, with operations in the United States, OBT is committed to accelerating the development of innovative cancer therapies for patients with high unmet medical need.

For more information on Oxford BioTherapeutics, please visit www.oxfordbiotherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Partnering:

Dr Christian Rohlff, CEO

Partnering@oxfordbiotherapeutics.com

Media:

MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Erica Hollingsworth

E : OBT@medistrava.com

T : +44 (0)203 928 6900