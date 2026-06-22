Sagtec Global CEO Chen Ng Accumulates 1.5 Million Shares Coinciding with FY2026 Financial Outlook

New York, USA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) rose over 82% following the announcement that Chairman and CEO Chen Ng acquired 1,500,000 shares. This insider purchase coincides with the release of the company's new financial outlook, which forecasts a 35% revenue growth for Fiscal Year 2026.

Key Financial Highlights

Insider Purchase: CEO Chen Ng purchased 1,500,000 shares to support the company's strategic initiatives.

CEO Chen Ng purchased 1,500,000 shares to support the company's strategic initiatives. Revenue Projections: Management forecasts FY2026 revenue to reach $25.78 million, an increase from $19 million the previous year.

Management forecasts FY2026 revenue to reach $25.78 million, an increase from $19 million the previous year. Net Income Guidance: The company anticipates a net income of $2.19 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

The company anticipates a net income of $2.19 million for the upcoming fiscal year. Capital Raise: Sagtec Global secured $1.56 million in a private stock sale led directly by the CEO.

Insider Capital Deployment

Chen Ng's acquisition included leading a $1.56 million private placement. Insider capital deployment is frequently monitored by institutional and retail investors as an indicator of leadership's perspective on the company's valuation and future growth cycle. This capital commitment occurs as the broader technology sector navigates ongoing macroeconomic conditions.

The accompanying FY2026 outlook projects a 35% revenue growth. Specifically, Sagtec Global expects top-line revenue to reach $25.78 million, compared to $19 million in the prior year. Additionally, the company forecasts that this revenue expansion will result in a net income of $2.19 million.

Market Reaction

Following the release of the operational guidance and the announcement of the CEO's share acquisition, SAGT stock experienced an increase of over 82%. Market observers and investors continue to monitor Sagtec Global as it implements its strategic plans for the 2026 fiscal year.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a technology company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, principally involved in providing customizable software solutions and IT services. The company's offerings include a smart ordering system, Speed +, designed for the food and beverage industry to provide integrated order management and transaction processing. Sagtec Global operates across multiple segments, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Software Customization, and Data Analysis & Hosting Services.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence before making investment decisions.)





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