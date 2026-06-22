Switchgear Market Report 2026-2035, Rising at 6% CAGR to Reach USD 196.71 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchgear Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Switchgear Market Size was valued at USD 109.84 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 196.71 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.00% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Reliable Power Distribution Boost Market Growth Globally

The increasing need for reliable electricity distribution and modernization of aging power infrastructure is one of the primary factors driving switchgear market growth. Governments and utilities across the globe are investing heavily in smart grids, transmission network upgrades, and renewable energy integration projects. As solar and wind power installations continue to expand, advanced switchgear systems are becoming essential for ensuring grid stability, power quality, and safe electricity transmission. Additionally, growing electrification initiatives in developing economies, expansion of industrial facilities, and rising construction of commercial infrastructure are supporting increased deployment of low-, medium-, and high-voltage switchgear solutions.

Switchgear Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 109.84 Billion

: 109.84 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 196.71 Billion

: 196.71 Billion CAGR : 6.00% during 2026–2035

: 6.00% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

Hyosung

Hyundai CG Power

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Powell Industries

Larsen & Toubro

Elektrobudowa

Hubbell

Lucy Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Caterpillar

Powell Industries

Eaton Corporation

Alstom

Siemens AG

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

TIPECO

Crompton Greaves

Meta Switchgear

Switchgear Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Voltage (Low, Medium, High)

• By Insulation (Air, Gas, Others)

• By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor)

• By End-Users (Industries, Commercial, Residential, T&D Utilities)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Voltage

The Medium Voltage switchgear market held a significant share of about 46% of the total market revenue in 2025 due to its extensive usage in industries, businesses, and utility companies. The High Voltage market segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for power transmission projects.

By Insulation

The share of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) was about 51%, owing to its small size, high level of reliability, and capability to be used in areas where space is limited. The Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) is expected to witness rapid growth in coming years owing to the growing environmental concern against SF6 based solutions.

By Installation

Outdoor switchgear had a market share of roughly 57% in 2025, primarily due to their widespread adoption for utility substations, transmission lines, and major infrastructure projects. It is predicted that the Indoor segment will experience the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, largely attributed to increasing adoption in commercial buildings, industries, smart buildings, and data centers.

By End-User

T&D Utilities held the maximum market share of around 48% in 2025, owing to constant developments and upgrades in T&D grid infrastructure. The Commercial sector is expected to witness the fastest growth until 2035 due to the growing number of construction activities of commercial buildings, healthcare institutions, data centers, and smart buildings.

Regional Insights:

The North American region led in the worldwide switchgear market share in 2025 due to considerable investments made by the government on grid modernization, replacement of old electricity grids, and the incorporation of smart grid technology, which amounted to about 34.2%. In the region, the U.S. contributes immensely towards growth due to various electrification processes.

It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific region will become the fastest growing regional segment in the coming years with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026 to 2035. The urbanization and industrial growth in combination with electricity requirements, coupled with major investments in power grid infrastructure in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South East Asia, have fueled the adoption of switchgear solutions.

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Recent Developments:

February 2025: Schneider Electric introduced advanced digital switchgear solutions integrated with IoT-enabled monitoring systems, enhancing grid reliability, predictive maintenance capabilities, and energy efficiency across utility and industrial applications.

Schneider Electric introduced advanced digital switchgear solutions integrated with IoT-enabled monitoring systems, enhancing grid reliability, predictive maintenance capabilities, and energy efficiency across utility and industrial applications. March 2025: Eaton Corporation expanded its medium-voltage switchgear portfolio with enhanced safety features and modular designs aimed at improving operational efficiency and resilience for industrial and renewable energy applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Switchgear Market Report (The USPs):

GRID MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT ANALYSIS – evaluates ongoing utility investments in smart grids, substation upgrades, and transmission network modernization.

– evaluates ongoing utility investments in smart grids, substation upgrades, and transmission network modernization. RENEWABLE ENERGY INTEGRATION ASSESSMENT – provides insights into switchgear demand generated by solar, wind, and energy storage projects.

– provides insights into switchgear demand generated by solar, wind, and energy storage projects. DIGITAL SWITCHGEAR ADOPTION TRACKER – analyzes deployment trends of IoT-enabled, automated, and intelligent switchgear systems globally.

– analyzes deployment trends of IoT-enabled, automated, and intelligent switchgear systems globally. INFRASTRUCTURE ELECTRIFICATION OUTLOOK – highlights opportunities arising from urbanization, industrialization, and rural electrification initiatives.

– highlights opportunities arising from urbanization, industrialization, and rural electrification initiatives. POWER DISTRIBUTION RELIABILITY BENCHMARKING – assesses operational efficiency, grid stability, and safety improvements achieved through advanced switchgear deployment.

– assesses operational efficiency, grid stability, and safety improvements achieved through advanced switchgear deployment. REGIONAL TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION EXPANSION INSIGHTS – identifies high-growth markets and investment hotspots across global power infrastructure networks.

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