|Company announcement no. 32 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
22 June 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 25
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 25:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,932,958
|319.1797
|1,574,500,069
|15 June 2026
|15,961
|341.4830
|5,450,410
|16 June 2026
|15,832
|343.7415
|5,442,115
|17 June 2026
|15,759
|345.5382
|5,445,336
|18 June 2026
|15,579
|348.3241
|5,426,541
|19 June 2026
|15,613
|348.9122
|5,447,566
|Total accumulated over week 25
|78,744
|345.5751
|27,211,969
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|5,011,702
|319.5944
|1,601,712,038
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.614% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|15 June 2026
|10,782
|341.5108
|3,682,169
|16 June 2026
|8,287
|343.7378
|2,848,555
|17 June 2026
|8,658
|345.6193
|2,992,372
|18 June 2026
|9,646
|348.3756
|3,360,431
|19 June 2026
|9,755
|348.7859
|3,402,406
|Total accumulated over week 25
|47,128
|345.5681
|16,285,934
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,157,373
|319.3398
|1,008,274,994
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|15 June 2026
|5,179
|341.4253
|1,768,242
|16 June 2026
|7,545
|343.7455
|2,593,560
|17 June 2026
|7,101
|345.4394
|2,452,965
|18 June 2026
|5,933
|348.2402
|2,066,109
|19 June 2026
|5,858
|349.1225
|2,045,160
|Total accumulated over week 25
|31,616
|345.5856
|10,926,035
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,854,329
|320.0279
|593,437,034
Attachment