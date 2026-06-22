Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 25

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 32 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



22 June 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 25

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 25:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,932,958319.17971,574,500,069
15 June 202615,961341.48305,450,410
16 June 202615,832343.74155,442,115
17 June 202615,759345.53825,445,336
18 June 202615,579348.32415,426,541
19 June 202615,613348.91225,447,566
Total accumulated over week 2578,744345.575127,211,969
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme5,011,702319.59441,601,712,038

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.614% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
15 June 202610,782341.51083,682,169
16 June 20268,287343.73782,848,555
17 June 20268,658345.61932,992,372
18 June 20269,646348.37563,360,431
19 June 20269,755348.78593,402,406
Total accumulated over week 2547,128345.568116,285,934
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme3,157,373319.33981,008,274,994


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
15 June 20265,179341.42531,768,242
16 June 20267,545343.74552,593,560
17 June 20267,101345.43942,452,965
18 June 20265,933348.24022,066,109
19 June 20265,858349.12252,045,160
Total accumulated over week 2531,616345.585610,926,035
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,854,329320.0279593,437,034


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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