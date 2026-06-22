Company announcement no. 32 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







22 June 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 25

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 25:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,932,958 319.1797 1,574,500,069 15 June 2026 15,961 341.4830 5,450,410 16 June 2026 15,832 343.7415 5,442,115 17 June 2026 15,759 345.5382 5,445,336 18 June 2026 15,579 348.3241 5,426,541 19 June 2026 15,613 348.9122 5,447,566 Total accumulated over week 25 78,744 345.5751 27,211,969 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 5,011,702 319.5944 1,601,712,038

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.614% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 15 June 2026 10,782 341.5108 3,682,169 16 June 2026 8,287 343.7378 2,848,555 17 June 2026 8,658 345.6193 2,992,372 18 June 2026 9,646 348.3756 3,360,431 19 June 2026 9,755 348.7859 3,402,406 Total accumulated over week 25 47,128 345.5681 16,285,934 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,157,373 319.3398 1,008,274,994





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 15 June 2026 5,179 341.4253 1,768,242 16 June 2026 7,545 343.7455 2,593,560 17 June 2026 7,101 345.4394 2,452,965 18 June 2026 5,933 348.2402 2,066,109 19 June 2026 5,858 349.1225 2,045,160 Total accumulated over week 25 31,616 345.5856 10,926,035 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,854,329 320.0279 593,437,034





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