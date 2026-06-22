AI in Chemicals Market Size to Hit $25.89 Billion by 2035 as Smart Manufacturing and AI-Driven Process Optimization Accelerate | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI in Chemicals Market was valued at USD 1.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 25.89 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 35.89%.

The AI in Chemicals Market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence for process operations optimisation, predictive maintenance, and supply chain management in chemicals manufacturing. The use of AI technology to speed up discovery of materials, reduce operating costs and improve yield is growing. Machine learning, big data analytics, and internet of things are innovations that are setting the stage for smarter decision making. Chemical companies are investing more in digitalisation and smart manufacturing and this is propelling the market forward globally.





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AI-Driven Optimization Enhancing Chemical Manufacturing Efficiency and Sustainability Accelerates Market Growth

From a commercial perspective, the single biggest catalyst of structural growth in the sector is the use of AI-powered predictive analytics and machine learning to take chemical production to new levels of efficiency. These technologies enable organisations to monitor their production process in real-time and to identify inefficiencies and optimise resources analysing large volumes of operational data. Digital twins + AI enable simulation of process change before real implementation. We expect this driver to remain strong over the forecast period as pressures to become more sustainable continue to build.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Software segment accounted for the largest AI in Chemicals Market share of 52% in 2025, owing to their wide applicability in data-driven decision making, process automation and predictive analytics in chemical production facilities. Services is the fastest growing segment due to the demand for implementation, integration, consultancy and maintenance of AI systems in chemical manufacturing is growing.

By Application

The Production Optimisation segment led the AI in Chemicals Market with around 34% share in 2025 owing to increasing demand for enhancing efficiency, minimising wastages and boosting yield through AI technologies that optimise reaction conditions, and raw material utilisation. The New Material Innovation segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment as increasing application of AI in accelerating research and development of new chemicals and materials through molecular modelling, simulation and property prediction shortens time-to-market for sustainable and high-performance compounds.

By End Use

The Base Chemicals & Petrochemicals segment accounted for the largest share in the AI in Chemicals Market in 2025, with about 41% share owing to their increasing use in different industries globally. The Speciality Chemicals segment is the fastest growing, as complexity of formulations and increasing demand for value-added customised chemical products drive AI adoption across pharmaceutical, electronics and advanced materials manufacturing sectors.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global AI in Chemicals Market in 2025, accounting for nearly 38% share of the global revenue. The region enjoys a strong presence of leading chemical manufacturers, heavy R&D investment, strong digital transformation infrastructure, strict environmental regulations that are promoting AI adoption and a mature AI ecosystem built on collaboration between technology companies and chemical manufacturers.

The U.S. AI in Chemicals Market U.S. AI in Chemicals Market size was valued at USD 0.33 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 6.98 Billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.82% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced technologies in chemical R&D and AI-enabled faster innovation continues to drive the US as the largest domestic market. Strategic partnerships between AI companies and chemical manufacturers are further driving continued market growth, as is increased public and private sector investment.

Europe AI in Chemicals Market Size was valued at USD 0.31 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 5.89 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of around 34.20%. Europe is a significant market, driven by stringent environmental regulations, a solid industrial chemical production and German digital transformation investments representing approximately 24.6% of European revenues. France and the UK are also large demand contributors with their developing speciality chemical industries, and the strong regulatory pressure around sustainability is pushing manufacturers to AI-driven process optimisation.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of around 38.59%. This growth is attributed to rapid industrialisation, growing demand for speciality chemicals, favourable government policies, and increasing R&D activities in China, India, and Japan. China contributes nearly 40.6% of Asia Pacific revenues through its national drive towards smart manufacturing and more than 70% of large industrial enterprises adopting or piloting AI-based industrial applications.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

SABIC

Evonik Industries AG

Shell plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Accenture plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Capgemini SE

Bayer AG

3M Company

Recent Developments:

2024: BASF explored AI-driven sustainability solutions, including methane detection from satellite images and AI-powered chemical production systems to enhance operational efficiency and environmental performance.

2024: Honeywell and Chevron collaborated on AI-assisted refining solutions, with AI-powered alarm management optimizing plant operations and workforce performance across refining facilities.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI In Chemicals Adoption & Manufacturing Process Deployment Analysis – helps you understand AI technology adoption patterns across base chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and agrochemicals sectors, automation integration strategies, and technology utilization across production optimization and quality control workflows.

– helps you understand AI technology adoption patterns across base chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and agrochemicals sectors, automation integration strategies, and technology utilization across production optimization and quality control workflows. Machine Learning & Predictive Analytics Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in process control AI capability, molecular modeling accuracy, predictive maintenance efficiency, digital twin simulation performance, and machine learning algorithm integration across competing AI-in-chemicals platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in process control AI capability, molecular modeling accuracy, predictive maintenance efficiency, digital twin simulation performance, and machine learning algorithm integration across competing AI-in-chemicals platform offerings. Production Optimization & Sustainability Technology Metrics – helps you assess the operational and environmental advantages of AI-driven energy efficiency optimization, emissions monitoring, yield improvement systems, and smart manufacturing frameworks across energy-intensive chemical production facilities.

– helps you assess the operational and environmental advantages of AI-driven energy efficiency optimization, emissions monitoring, yield improvement systems, and smart manufacturing frameworks across energy-intensive chemical production facilities. New Material Discovery & Formulation Innovation Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to AI-accelerated molecular discovery, specialty chemical formulation development, pharmaceutical compound optimization, high-performance polymer design, and sustainable green chemistry innovation pipelines.

– helps you identify opportunities related to AI-accelerated molecular discovery, specialty chemical formulation development, pharmaceutical compound optimization, high-performance polymer design, and sustainable green chemistry innovation pipelines. Chemical Industry Ai Investment & Regulatory Compliance Tracker – helps you uncover trends in corporate digitalization spending, government programme funding, environmental regulation-driven adoption, and strategic AI partnership activity influencing competitive dynamics across the global AI in chemicals market.

– helps you uncover trends in corporate digitalization spending, government programme funding, environmental regulation-driven adoption, and strategic AI partnership activity influencing competitive dynamics across the global AI in chemicals market. Cybersecurity & Next-Generation AI Chemistry Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities and risks emerging from data protection frameworks, AI-driven supply chain optimization, autonomous formulation customization platforms, industrial IoT integration, and future AI technologies transforming smart chemical manufacturing capability.

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