BitDelta Pro selects Iress to power multi-asset trading platform

UAE, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iress today announced that it has signed a multi-year partnership with UAE-based multi-asset trading platform BitDelta Pro, further extending its trading and market data capabilities across high-growth international markets.

The partnership will see BitDelta Pro adopt Iress’ full trading and market data suite, including ViewPoint, Iress Pro, IOS+, FIX connectivity and APIs, supporting its expansion into equities and CFDs. BitDelta Pro will also integrate Iress’ API and FIX infrastructure to connect front-end trading systems with back-office operations, enabling scalable multi-asset execution.

Iress Managing Director - Asia, Jacq Jeremiah, said: “BitDelta Pro is an exciting and fast-growing business. We’re pleased to support their expansion into equities and CFDs with robust, scalable technology and deep trading and market data capabilities.

“This partnership is part of Iress’ continued global trading and market data expansion strategy across high-growth markets and reflects strong alignment between our respective businesses.

“Our collaboration combines Iress’ global trading platform, extensive market data coverage, and award winning trading technology with BitDelta Pro’s strong regional presence, client relationships and local market expertise.”

BitDelta Group CEO, Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, said Iress was selected for its reliability and support. “As we expand into equities and CFDs, we need a technology partner that can deliver institutional-grade infrastructure with flexibility at the front-end. Iress stands out for its reliability, market data depth and hands-on support.

“Through this partnership, traders and institutions across the globe will benefit from access to institutional-grade trading technology and market data, delivered with local expertise and support. This combination strengthens our ability to scale a truly global multi-asset offering”

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About Iress

Iress (IRE.ASX) is a technology company providing software to the financial services industry.

We provide software and services for trading & market data, financial advice, investment management, life & pensions and data intelligence in Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the UK

and Europe.

www.iress.com

About BitDelta Pro

BitDelta Pro is a regulated multi-asset trading platform offering CFDs across Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Crypto. For Institutional and Professional clients BitDelta Pro also offers Futures, Options, and Single Stocks.