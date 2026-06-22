Activated Alumina Market Size to Surpass USD 2.26 Billion by 2035 as Global Demand for Water Treatment Solutions Grows | SNS Insider

Austin, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Activated Alumina Market was valued at USD 1.22 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.44% during 2026–2035.

The global Activated Alumina Market is seeing stable growth owing to the rising demand for solutions for water treatment, industrial gases drying, and sustainability projects. Activated alumina finds widespread use as an adsorbent, desiccant, and catalyst because of the large surface area and efficient adsorption capacity.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size 2026E: USD 1.29 billion

Market Size 2035: USD 2.26 billion

CAGR (2026 - 2035): 6.44%

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Region: North America





Get a Sample Report of Activated Alumina Market Growth Strategy @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10425

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The Desiccant category accounted for the largest share of the Activated Alumina Market in 2025, with 34.82% of total revenues driven by the rising requirement for drying out moisture content in gases, compressed air, petrochemicals, HVAC systems, and air purifying applications. The Catalyst Support category is expected to be the fastest-growing category over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 8.53% from 2026 to 2035, attributed to rising spending on petroleum refining, clean fuel technologies, emission reduction, and chemical synthesis around the world.

By End Use

Chemical Industry Segment dominated the market in 2025 with a significant share of 36.48%, attributed to its wide application in various processes such as refining, gas dehydrating, hydrogen peroxide manufacturing, adsorption systems, and catalyst support. The fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is expected to be the Pharmaceuticals Industries Segment due to the growing need for high-quality filtration media, increased spending on pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

By Form

The Powder segment accounted for the highest market share of 39.84% in 2025 owing to its large surface area, good absorption capacity, economic nature, and application flexibility in applications, such as water treatment, desiccant, and catalyst support. The Pellets segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 9.99% during 2026-2035 owing to their high mechanical strength, low pressure drop, and long durability period.

By Type

Activated Alumina for Water Treatment market segment was dominant in 2025 with a share of 38.52%, attributed to growing investments in water treatment infrastructure, rising demand for potable water, and stringent environmental policies worldwide. Activated Alumina for Fluoride Removal market segment is anticipated to experience high CAGR of 8.67% throughout the forecast period, driven by rising fluoride contamination of groundwater and growing incidences of dental and skeletal fluorosis.

For a Tailored Growth Opportunity Analysis with Our Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/10425

Regional Insights

In 2025, North America held the top share of the global Activated Alumina Market, with about 35.42% of total market revenue. The region's dominance is attributed to its substantial investments in water treatment systems, robust industrial processing ability, stringent environmental laws, and use of adsorption techniques.

The U.S. Activated Alumina Market was valued at USD 0.37 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.60 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.97%. The U.S. continues to be the leading producer of regional growth owing to the rising investment in water purification facilities, growing demands for fluoride removal systems, active oil & gas operations, and high usage of activated alumina in chemical processing and drying processes.

The Europe Activated Alumina Market is estimated to be USD 0.31 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.57 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.11% during 2026–2035. The Europe Activated Alumina Market holds a solid position owing to environmental policies, increasing investment in wastewater treatments, and rising need for adsorption technologies. Germany is one of the major markets as a result of the highly developed chemicals manufacturing industry along with industrial processing and water treatment initiatives.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Factors driving the market include rapid industrialization and urbanization, rising chemical production capacity, growing groundwater pollution worries, and increasing investment in water infrastructure. China will remain the largest consumer in the region while India is likely to become an important growth market due to increased water treatment plants for both industry and municipalities.

Rising Water Quality Regulations and Growing Demand for Clean Water Accelerate Market Growth

The rising emphasis on water quality and wastewater treatments across the world is emerging to be among the major growth factors fueling the demand for the activated alumina market. Stringent regulations regarding the levels of contaminants, such as fluoride, arsenic, and industrial contaminants have spurred the use of advanced adsorbents in the water treatment plants. The rise in urbanization and industrialization, coupled with increasing water shortage issues, has further boosted the market for such advanced purification methods.

Purchase Single User PDF of Activated Alumina Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10425

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Activated Alumina Market Report:

BASF SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Axens SA

Sorbead India

Huber Engineered Materials

CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Jingjing New Material Co., Ltd.

Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Almatis GmbH

Porocel International LLC

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nabaltec AG

Shandong Boyang New Materials Co., Ltd.

Dynamic Adsorbents Inc.

Gongyi City Beishankou Water Purifying Materials Co., Ltd.

SASOL Limited

KNT Group

Activated Alumina Products Pvt. Ltd.

Pingxiang Xingfeng Chemical Packing Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: BASF SE supported growing activated alumina demand through integrated catalyst and adsorption solutions designed for refinery decarbonization and hydrogen purification applications.

BASF SE supported growing activated alumina demand through integrated catalyst and adsorption solutions designed for refinery decarbonization and hydrogen purification applications. 2025: Honeywell International Inc. advanced its UOP digital twin and modular dehydration technologies to improve refinery efficiency and support decarbonization initiatives.

Exclusive Sections of the Report:

WATER PURIFICATION & CONTAMINANT REMOVAL PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you understand adsorption efficiency, fluoride and arsenic removal effectiveness, municipal water treatment adoption trends, and regulatory compliance benchmarks across global markets.

– helps you understand adsorption efficiency, fluoride and arsenic removal effectiveness, municipal water treatment adoption trends, and regulatory compliance benchmarks across global markets. INDUSTRIAL ADSORPTION & GAS DRYING UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate activated alumina deployment across compressed air systems, gas dehydration, refinery operations, and industrial purification applications.

– helps you evaluate activated alumina deployment across compressed air systems, gas dehydration, refinery operations, and industrial purification applications. CATALYST SUPPORT & REFINERY PROCESS OPTIMIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess growth opportunities in catalyst support applications, clean fuel production, hydrogen purification, petrochemical processing, and refinery modernization initiatives.

– helps you assess growth opportunities in catalyst support applications, clean fuel production, hydrogen purification, petrochemical processing, and refinery modernization initiatives. SUSTAINABILITY & REGENERATION TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKS – helps you identify advancements in activated alumina recycling, regeneration efficiency, energy-saving adsorption technologies, and carbon reduction initiatives across industrial sectors.

– helps you identify advancements in activated alumina recycling, regeneration efficiency, energy-saving adsorption technologies, and carbon reduction initiatives across industrial sectors. END-USE INDUSTRY DEMAND & INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover growth trends across chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, water treatment, and environmental infrastructure development projects.

– helps you uncover growth trends across chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, water treatment, and environmental infrastructure development projects. EMERGING ECONOMY OPPORTUNITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you gauge market expansion opportunities arising from industrialization, urbanization, water quality regulations, environmental compliance requirements, and clean water initiatives across developing regions.

Accelerated Activated Alumina Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/activated-alumina-market-10425

Activated Alumina Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.22 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.44% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (Desiccant, Catalyst Support, Fluoride Adsorbent, Water Treatment, Air Treatment)

• By End Use (Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Water Treatment Facilities)

• By Form (Powder, Granular, Pellets, Beads)

• By Type (Activated Alumina for Fluoride Removal, Activated Alumina for Water Treatment, Activated Alumina for Air Drying, Activated Alumina for Catalyst Support) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Other Related Report:

The Nano Calcium Carbonate Market size was USD 9.41billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 19.53 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.58% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The Activated Carbon Market Size was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Carbon Black Market Size was valued at USD 26.17 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 38.54 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 4.97% over the forecast period 2026-2033.

The Oilfield Chemicals Market was valued at USD 30.766 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 45.11 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2026–2035.

The Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Size was valued at USD 10.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.78 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.30% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.