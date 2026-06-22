GIA Commemorates the 250th Anniversary of the United States with Illustrious Red, White and Blue Gems

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) is highlighting an exquisite selection of red, white and blue gemstones and pearls, some from the GIA Museum collection, that reveal the science, beauty and unexpected variety behind one of the country’s most recognizable color palettes.

The selection explores how trace elements, crystal structure, natural formation, cutting and carving draw out and enhance the astounding colors found in gemstones and pearls. The result is a closer look at how a single gem can hold vivid color, soft luster, rare materials, unusual forms and remarkable craftsmanship.

A carved ruby depicting Abraham Lincoln brings patriotic symbolism into sculptural gem art. Red spinel adds a striking gemstone once mistaken for ruby in royal collections, while rhodochrosite and red beryl reveal very different expressions of red shaped by chemistry and geology.

The white portion of the palette is highlighted by colorless gems and pearls with distinct visual character. Zircon is known for brilliance and fire, beryllonite for luminous transparency and apophyllite for crystal clarity. Pearls add an organic dimension, formed by living mollusks and valued for the soft luster created by layers of nacre, the iridescent material that forms inside certain shells also known as mother-of-pearl.

The blue gems show another side of the palette. Dumortierite can create natural pattern and movement through blue fibers or inclusions, while blue spinel offers crisp color and brilliance. Euclase brings clarity and saturated blue color, and benitoite, California’s state gemstone, is celebrated for its vivid hue and exceptional sparkle.

“Red, white and blue are instantly recognizable, but in gems and pearls, they are far from uniform,” said Nathan Renfo, Senior Manager of Colored Stones Identification at GIA. “This mix highlights how those colors show up across different materials, offering a fresh perspective on a familiar palette.”

Color in gems is shaped by chemistry, structure, origin and human artistry. Through this selection, GIA brings gemological expertise to a national milestone, showing how even the most familiar colors can still surprise.

GIA’s work in colored stones and pearls reflects its broader mission to ensure the public trust in gems and jewelry through science, education and unbiased analysis. Established in 1931, GIA is recognized as the world’s foremost authority in gemology and provides reports based on unbiased examinations of diamonds, colored stones and pearls.

For press inquiries, contact Stephen Morisseau at smorisse@gia.edu or +1 760-603-4411.

ABOUT GIA

An independent nonprofit organization, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), established in 1931, is recognized as the world’s foremost authority in gemology. GIA invented the famous 4Cs of Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight and, in 1953, created the International Diamond Grading System™ which is recognized around the world as the standard for diamond quality.

Through research, education, gemological laboratory services and instrument development, the Institute is dedicated to ensuring confidence in gems and jewelry. As an independent nonprofit organization, GIA upholds the highest standards of integrity, academics, science and professionalism while advancing knowledge and innovation in gemology.

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