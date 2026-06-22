WeRide, Geely Farizon and Kwoon Chung Launch Right-Hand-Drive Robotaxis at the 2026 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong), Accelerating Global Expansion

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced the joint development of Robotaxis specifically designed for right-hand-drive markets, as part of a strategic partnership with Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (Geely Farizon), China’s top new energy commercial vehicle brand, and Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited, a leading public transport operator in Hong Kong at the 2026 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong).

Given the current lack of right-hand-drive Robotaxis in the market, this collaboration delivers a customized solution specifically tailored for right-hand-drive systems. By leveraging their respective strengths in autonomous driving innovation, new energy vehicle manufacturing, and public transport operations, the purpose-built, mass-produced right-hand-drive Robotaxi will be designed based on the existing production-ready GXR platform. The deployment of commercial right-hand-drive Robotaxi services will begin in Hong Kong, bringing transformative autonomous mobility solutions to right-hand-drive markets worldwide.





Song Zhaohuan, Vice President of Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group; Li Yifan, Vice President of WeRide; and Timothy Wong, Executive Director of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings, sign a cooperation agreement, witnessed by Mike Fan, CEO of Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group; Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide; and Matthew Wong, Chairman of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited.





Group photo on site

"Globalization has always been central to WeRide’s strategy with our autonomous vehicles having been deployed in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are proud to partner with Geely Farizon and Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited on this collaboration. It represents an important breakthrough for autonomous driving in dense, complex urban environments worldwide and will help unlock broader opportunities in global right-hand-drive markets," said Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.

Mike Fan, CEO of Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group, added, “The development of this new model reflects our deep exploration of the future of urban mobility. This collaboration establishes a complete, end-to-end commercial ecosystem spanning technology development, vehicle manufacturing, and operational deployment. We believe that, with Hong Kong as a strategic gateway, the ‘Hong Kong pathway’ will set a benchmark for smart transportation upgrades in right-hand-drive markets globally.”

Matthew Wong, Chairman of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings, said, “Kwoon Chung has witnessed and contributed to the evolution of transportation in Hong Kong. Faced with soaring oil prices and a shortage of bus drivers, we have proactively embraced intelligent and eco-friendly technologies to transform the industry. Through close collaboration, we aim to deliver a safe, efficient, and sustainable public mobility experience, further strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a global smart city.”





WeRide Robotaxi GXR Exhibition Site

The new Robotaxi model is purpose-built for right-hand-drive markets, with its design tailored to local regulations, road conditions, and operational requirements. It seamlessly integrates perception, decision-making, control, and human-machine interaction to ensure a safe and smooth experience for riders.





Illustration of WeRide’s right-hand-drive Robotaxi

Hong Kong is among the first deployment markets for the new right-hand-drive Robotaxi, and is supported by its highly international transport environment and robust regulatory framework. Together, the three companies will accelerate product validation, testing, and initial commercial operations, developing a scalable and replicable model globally. The commercial launch of right-hand-drive Robotaxi in Hong Kong aligns with China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) priorities of growing intelligent connected new energy vehicles and piloting new tech. It is expected to serve as a model for Chinese autonomous driving and intelligent connected vehicle to enter other key right-hand-drive markets including Singapore, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia, leveraging proven local experience to support broader global expansion.





WeRide Robotaxi in Hong Kong

The rollout of the right-hand-drive Robotaxi will allow WeRide to establish dual capabilities across both right- and left-hand-drive Robotaxi production and operations, enabling a comprehensive product portfolio tailored to diverse global traffic systems, to enhance adaptability and scalability, while accelerating the commercialization of autonomous driving worldwide.





WeRide Robotaxi in Dubai

This collaboration builds on WeRide and Geely Farizon's strong partnership in mass-produced Robotaxis and commercial deployment. In October 2024, the two companies jointly launched the next-generation, mass-produced Robotaxi GXR based on the Farizon SV. Within just four months, it achieved fully driverless commercial operations in Beijing, followed by Guangzhou in August 2025. In March this year, the two companies signed an upgraded agreement to introduce a newly enhanced version of the purpose-built, mass-produced Robotaxi GXR.

Founded in 2017, WeRide has consistently led Robotaxi technology development and commercialization, with operations established across key global markets including Guangzhou, Beijing, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, and Zurich. The Robotaxi GXR has now achieved fully driverless commercial operations in four cities: Guangzhou, Beijing, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

The development of right-hand-drive Robotaxis will accelerate WeRide's global Robotaxi expansion, with plans to expand its fleet to 2,600 vehicles by end-2026 and scale to tens of thousands by 2030.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been deployed in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

Media contact:

pr@weride.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," and similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide's filings with the SEC and HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and WeRide undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96f90f57-6251-4eff-adaa-fd6bc551c01c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73186602-0dd0-42c0-b968-dd164f40c89d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9fe1d14-91ab-4f1d-9e9a-2bdbbaacda11

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bac85351-92e4-43cc-887f-332859ceec32

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50c9036a-85c0-4761-a87d-ba7e099dec04

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83b9e6d3-16d8-4c85-8047-a00b77cc756f