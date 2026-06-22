Gumption Expands California and Larger West Coast Presence with Addition of Commercial Real Estate Finance Veteran John Brooks

LOS ANGELES, CALIF., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gumption , a technology-driven platform helping commercial real estate (CRE) investors and developers secure competitive debt and equity financing, has announced the addition of John Brooks as Vice President of Capital Markets, California.

Based in Los Angeles, Brooks brings more than 15 years of experience across commercial real estate finance, capital markets, debt placement, and equity sourcing. Throughout his career, he has successfully structured and closed complex transactions across the full capital stack, partnering with investors, developers, lenders, and institutional capital providers on a wide range of commercial real estate projects.

Brooks joins Gumption as the company continues to expand its national originations platform and strengthen its presence in key growth markets. In his new role, Brooks will lead business development and capital markets initiatives across the West Coast while helping CRE investors and developers identify and secure the most competitive financing solutions available through Gumption’s proprietary technology platform.

“We’re seeing real shifts in the lending landscape. Private credit issuance has pulled back sharply in recent months, and some of the largest funds are facing redemption pressure, so borrowers can’t assume their go-to lender shows up the same way they did a year ago,” said Brooks. “That’s exactly where Gumption adds value. We give borrowers real-time visibility into a broad, constantly evolving universe of capital partners, so they’re empowered with the information to make the right decision for their deal rather than being limited to whatever a single relationship can offer. In a market like the current one, that kind of optionality isn’t merely nice to have, it’s essential. I’m excited to bring that to California and the broader West Coast while delivering better outcomes for investors and developers.”

Brooks’ addition represents another significant milestone in Gumption’s national growth strategy. His experience across debt and equity markets, combined with his deep industry relationships, further enhances the company’s ability to serve clients in one of the nation’s most active and competitive commercial real estate markets.

“California remains one of the most dynamic commercial real estate markets in the world, but it’s also one of the most complex,” said Jon Dickerson, CEO of Gumption. “Success requires deep market knowledge, strong lender and investor relationships, and the ability to navigate an increasingly sophisticated capital landscape. John brings all of those qualities to our team. His experience closing transactions and his reputation within the industry make him an ideal leader as we continue expanding Gumption’s presence throughout California and beyond.”

As demand for creative and efficient financing solutions continues to grow nationwide, Gumption is investing in experienced market leaders who can help borrowers access a broader universe of capital sources while streamlining the financing process. The addition of Brooks reinforces the company’s commitment to modernizing commercial real estate finance and supporting clients in major markets across the country.

For additional Gumption information, please visit: https://www.gumption.dev/

About Gumption:

Gumption is on a mission to power the flow of capital that shapes our cities. We are a fast-growing, venture-backed startup revolutionizing how commercial real estate projects are funded. We’re departing from the conventional financing process where borrowers approach lenders one by one until they eventually find a competitive offer. Instead, we’ve developed a modern, tech-based platform that helps both borrowers and lenders close financially rewarding loans with a seamless experience.

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