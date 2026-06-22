NobelClad Expands Capabilities in the Americas with Weld Overlay Services

MT. BRADDOCK, Pa., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobelClad, a business of DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), has expanded its composite metals manufacturing capabilities in the Americas with the addition of weld overlay services, strengthening the ability to deliver reliable, engineered solutions for extreme service environments.

“This new turnkey offering builds on NobelClad’s legacy of product durability, safety, and corrosion resistance,” said Chad Toth, Vice President NobelClad US, and Director of Global Operations Excellence. “Our weld overlay offering was launched as a complementary solution designed to help customers extend the life of their critical equipment assets while reducing long-term risk and total cost of ownership.”

NobelClad’s weld overlay services leverage advanced manufacturing technologies, including robotics and automation, to deliver consistent quality and repeatable results across a broad range of component geometries. This approach supports demanding performance requirements while improving efficiency and operational reliability.

The addition of weld overlay services expands NobelClad’s portfolio of clad metal solutions, supporting applications that require enhanced corrosion resistance and wear protection across the oil and gas and chemical processing sectors, as well as other demanding industrial and infrastructure markets. NobelClad’s weld overlay offering is designed for critical equipment and components, including pressure vessels, flanges, piping spools, valves, and related assemblies operating in aggressive process conditions such as sour, corrosive and high-temperature environments.

The weld overlay offering is being led by Steven Gardner, Director of Clad Overlay Solutions, who joined NobelClad in October 2025 and brings more than 20 years of experience in the weld overlay service market. His expertise spans the full project lifecycle—from commercial development and estimating through engineering, manufacturing, and operational execution. Prior to joining NobelClad, Gardner held leadership roles across sales, engineering, and project management within weld overlay and engineered equipment environments, supporting global projects across a range of industrial markets. A welding engineer by training, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Welding Engineering from Ohio State University and has a proven track record delivering high-performance solutions in demanding service environments.

“At NobelClad, we’re doing more than adding a capability – we’re simplifying project execution for our customers,” said Jason Carter, Vice President of Global Sales. “By offering weld overlay as part of a turnkey solution, we help reduce project complexity and risk while delivering reliable offerings that complement our DetaClad plate and tube sheet products.”

About NobelClad

NobelClad is a world leader in explosion welding. With more than half a century of expertise, we are the company with the most global resources and infrastructure committed to clad. We offer bi-metallic solutions for corrosion-resistant industrial processing equipment in oil and gas, chemicals, defense and transportation. For more information, visit www.nobelclad.com.

Contact:

Edgar Vidal

VP of Market, Business & Research Development

evidal@nobelclad.com



Investor contact:

Geoff High

VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

ghigh@dmcglobal.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.