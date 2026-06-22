GXO to Support Action’s Expansion Across Central and Southern Italy with New Distribution Center in Ferentino

New facility will be powered by GXO’s retail logistics expertise with a commitment to sustainable, efficient operations

MILAN, Italy, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced it will manage operations at a new distribution center in Ferentino for Action, the fastest growing non-food discounter in Europe. The site, which opened last week in the province of Frosinone, is Action’s second distribution center in Italy.

GXO was selected to support the expansion of Action’s retail network in Central and Southern Italy based on its strong operational capabilities and presence in the Lazio region, which is considered strategic for ensuring operational flexibility, access to qualified talent, and robust warehouse management capacity. In addition, GXO operates a direct labor model and brings deep knowledge of the retail sector.

The Ferentino distribution center is expected to grow steadily in volumes and workforce. Today, GXO manages operations with a workforce of over 200 people, with growth expected to reach 300 at full capacity, peaking at 350 during the high season.

“GXO is extremely proud to support Action in this new phase of growth in Italy,” said Alessandro Renzo, Managing Director, GXO in Italy and Switzerland. “The Ferentino project strengthens GXO’s longstanding European partnership with the client, extending a successful collaboration from France into Italy. Our goal is to support Action with an operational model based on listening, customer proximity, and direct management that prioritizes people, skills, and workplace safety. We believe these elements are essential to ensuring continuity, service quality, and sustainable growth over time.”

The new distribution center also stands out for its strong environmental profile. The site has achieved BREEAM Outstanding certification, the highest recognition under this standard, reflecting its commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental performance. Designed, built, and operated to high sustainability standards, the facility incorporates solutions that reduce environmental impact and support efficient operations. A gas-free facility, it is equipped with energy-efficient technologies, including photovoltaic panels, smart consumption monitoring systems, LED lighting, and electric vehicle charging stations.

“Ferentino offers us a great central location for the distribution of Action’s growing store network in the center and the south of Italy,” said Jens Burgers, Director of Supply Chain, Action. “I am also very proud this distribution center continues to set an example in terms of sustainability. Every aspect of the facility, from construction materials to installed equipment, has been sustainably designed for ecological and environmentally friendly operations.”

About Action

Action, the non-food discounter, welcomes more than 22 million customers every week in more than 3,300 stores in 15 European countries. Customers love Action for its surprising range of 6,000 products in 14 categories, offering everyday necessities and products that make daily life easier or more enjoyable – always at the lowest price. Every week, we introduce 150 new products to keep our range relevant. Through our Action Sustainability Programme (ASP), we constantly invest in further improving our quality and sustainability organised in four areas: People, Product, Planet and Partnership. Our promise: small prices, big smiles.

Website: https://company.action.com

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Janine Fiorani

+39 3407182290

janine.fiorani@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matthew.schmidt@gxo.com