CureWise Founder and CEO Steve Brown to Speak at Aspen Ideas: Health 2026 and Launch AI-Powered Precision Oncology Platform

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where 200 million people across the globe actively use AI tools weekly for health-related questions, Steve Brown , founder and CEO of CureWise , will speak at Aspen Ideas: Health 2026 , where he will launch the company’s AI-powered precision oncology platform to the public. Designed to help patients better understand their unique cancer, explore personalized treatment possibilities and advocate for more targeted therapies, CureWise is built around the principles of precision medicine and bridges the critical gap between the latest advances in cancer care and the life-changing questions many patients never know to ask.

Brown will speak at Aspen Ideas: Health 2026 on Wednesday, June 24, at 11:40 a.m. local time as part of “The Chatbot Will See You Now” session, alongside Dhruv Khullar, Weill Cornell Medicine physician and writer for The New Yorker; Amelia Burke-Garcia, director, Center for Health Communication Science, NORC, at the University of Chicago; and John Torres, NBC News medical contributor (moderator). After being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive blood cancer, Brown turned to AI to better understand his disease, analyze his medical records and explore whether more targeted treatment approaches existed beyond the standard recommendations.



“When I was diagnosed, I had no idea how many treatment options might exist for my specific cancer,” said Brown. “Science is moving faster than the healthcare system can deliver it, and patients are too often left to discover critical options on their own. That gap can change the course of someone’s life. We built CureWise because no one should have to figure this out the hard way. Precision oncology is no longer a distant promise; it is real for more patients every day, but too many still never reach it. We do not have to wait for the next breakthrough to help more people. We can start by making sure patients understand the options that may already exist for them. That is what CureWise is for.”

Once patients connect their medical records to CureWise, the platform securely merges health data from different health systems into a single, coherent picture of each patient's cancer journey. Using an AI approach that cross-checks perspectives from leading AI models including Claude, Gemini and ChatGPT, CureWise helps patients better understand their unique cancer biology, explore personalized treatment possibilities and identify relevant clinical trials matched to their specific biology. Unlike general-purpose health platforms, CureWise is built exclusively for cancer patients, putting individuals at the center of their own care and equipping them to advocate more effectively with their medical teams at every stage of their journey.



"I spent years becoming my own chief scientist because I had no other choice. I flew across the country, read papers I only half understood, and still almost missed the drug that gave me seven more years of my life. No patient should have to work that hard to understand their own cancer. CureWise is how we fix that," said CureWise Vice President of Operations Lisa Booth, an 11-year metastatic breast cancer thriver.

CureWise is built with patient privacy at its core. Patient health data is fully patient-controlled, and information is never sold. Once patients connect their medical records, CureWise explains their diagnosis, results, and options in plain language, and cross-references the latest research and clinical trials to surface personalized treatment possibilities. CureWise equips patients to walk into every appointment with their oncologist prepared, clear on their options, and ready to participate fully in decisions about their own care. Knowledge is agency. CureWise makes that possible for every patient. To join CureWise, please visit https://curewise.com .



About Steve Brown

Steve Brown is founder and CEO of CureWise, an AI platform built to help every patient access what science makes possible and help science learn from every patient's experience. Born from Brown's own rare cancer diagnosis, CureWise helps patients understand their medical and molecular data so they can advocate more effectively with their care teams. Brown previously founded Health Hero Network, a pioneering remote monitoring system used by the Veterans Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to help shape Medicare telehealth reimbursement. He is also an inventor on more than 200 patents across AI, health monitoring and behavioral science and has produced award-winning documentaries through Ignite Channel. Most recently, Brown served as chief AI officer for PHD Ventures and Abundance360 by Peter Diamandis.



About CureWise

CureWise® is an AI-powered precision oncology platform designed to help cancer patients better understand their diagnosis, explore personalized treatment pathways and advocate more effectively with their medical teams. Developed by patients navigating their own cancer journeys and clinicians who have spent their careers at the forefront of precision oncology, CureWise combines advanced AI systems with human-centered design to democratize access to precision cancer insights. CureWise is designed to support clinical care by helping patients collaborate with their oncologists and navigate increasingly complex treatment landscapes with greater clarity and confidence. To learn more, visit curewise.com .

Media Contacts

Ellen Mellody / Reid Brown

KCSA Strategic Communications

curewise@kcsa.com