Sitryx Completes Enrollment in Phase 1b Trial of First-in-Class Oral PKM2 Modulator SYX-5219 in Atopic Dermatitis

Phase 1b clinical trial of SYX-5219 in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis completes enrollment ahead of schedule

Rapid progress in the United States and Europe reflects strong investigator and patient interest in oral, disease-modifying approach to treat most common chronic inflammatory skin disease

Phase 1b trial on track to readout in Q4 2026

Milestone represents continued clinical momentum for SYX-5219 following presentation of compelling Phase 1a data at SID 2026

Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – 22 June 2026 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced the completion of enrollment in its Phase 1b clinical trial of SYX-5219, a first-in-class, oral pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2) modulator, in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The Phase 1b trial, which commenced in January, is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety, tolerability and initial efficacy of SYX-5219 in 50 adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis across clinical sites in the United States and Europe. The completion of enrollment ahead of schedule reflects the significant unmet need among patients living with the condition and the enthusiasm of the clinical community for a mechanistically differentiated oral therapy.

Iain Kilty, Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, said: “Completing enrollment in this Phase 1b trial is an important milestone that reflects both the strength of our execution and the significant opportunity we see with SYX-5219 to deliver lasting patient benefit. Modulating disease-driving immune cells has the potential to offer something genuinely different to the millions of people living with atopic dermatitis who remain underserved by existing treatments – an oral therapy capable of rebalancing immune function and delivering durable disease remission, rather than simply managing symptoms. With our data readout expected in Q4 2026, we move closer to understanding more about SYX-5219's transformative potential."

This latest clinical milestone follows the presentation of compelling Phase 1a healthy adult data at the 83rd Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting in May 2026. Sitryx shared the first clinical evidence that SYX-5219 was safe and well tolerated across all doses evaluated. The trial also demonstrated SYX-5219’s systemic immunomodulation of type 2 inflammation, with a reduction in serum CCL17/thymus and activation-regulated chemokine (TARC) levels.

Ravi Rao, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Sitryx, commented: “The speed with which this trial has enrolled patients tells us that clinicians and patients are actively seeking new oral treatment options for atopic dermatitis, and that the science underpinning PKM2 modulation warrants investigation. We are grateful to the principal investigators and their teams for their commitment and expertise, and to all the patients who have chosen to participate in this trial. We look forward to reporting data in the months to come.”

SYX-5219 offers first-in-class potential as an oral, disease-modifying anti-inflammatory therapy, targeting a critical enzyme that regulates cell metabolism called pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2). Modulation of PKM2 alters the function of T lymphocytes and other inflammatory cells representing a differentiated broad, immunomodulatory, anti-itch and pro-barrier repair profile that could potentially drive sustained disease remission in atopic dermatitis.

-Ends-

For more information about Sitryx please contact:

ICR Healthcare

Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Evi Useh

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

Sitryx@icrhealthcare.com

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.