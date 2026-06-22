WTOP News Names HRCI A Winner Of The Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2026 Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI, the career partner for the human resources profession, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by WTOP News for the third consecutive year. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

HRCI has supported the advancement of the HR profession for decades, building a global community of certified professionals across more than 150 countries. That commitment to helping people grow extends to its own workplace culture, earning HRCI a ranking in the top 25% of companies as rated by employees for:

Having a trusted leader

Being an open-minded organization

Supporting work-life balance

Going in the right direction

Making employees feel appreciated

Encouraging new ideas and being innovative.

HRCI also received exceptional scores for supportive managers and cross-team cooperation, ranking in the top 5 percent of all companies. Particularly noteworthy given that most employees are remote workers, attaining such remarkable accolades reflects HRCI's strong commitment to fostering connection and collaboration.

Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, CEO of HRCI, said, “It’s an honor to accept this award for the third consecutive year. The fact that it is based on direct employee feedback makes it even more gratifying for HRCI. Not only does it validate our employees’ deep understanding of the HR professional’s career development journey and the best practices in people management, it also speaks volumes about the strength and safety of our culture, where our team can innovate and collaborate knowing their ideas and contributions are valued.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT HRCI

HRCI is the career partner for the human resource profession, supporting HR professionals and the organizations that rely on them. Through applied learning, professional connection, and globally trusted standards, HRCI helps HR thrive as the workplace evolves.

For decades, HRCI has set the standard for HR excellence, building a community of certified professionals in over 150 countries. By connecting strategy to practice, HRCI equips HR leaders with the real-world knowledge to drive business forward and shape the Future of Work.

To learn more about HRCI, please visit hrci.org .

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ee96cf5-366d-45c7-9e55-6327ced03000