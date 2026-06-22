Atlas Energy Corp. Announces Appointments to Subsidiary Board and Extension of TSXV Sandbox Exit Deadline

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Energy Corp. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ATLE), a TSXV Sandbox issuer, is pleased to announce that Patrick Drouin and Dion Degrand will be appointed to the board of directors of Atlas Energy International SEZC, the Company’s Cayman Islands subsidiary, subject to receipt of applicable Cayman Islands regulatory approvals.

Patrick Drouin is the President of Wheaton Precious Metals International and Chief Sustainability Officer for the Wheaton group. Before being appointed President in October 2023, Mr. Drouin was the Senior Vice President of Sustainability & Investor Relations at Wheaton Precious Metals, an executive role primarily responsible for the company’s sustainability efforts and engaging with the investment community. Prior to Wheaton, Mr. Drouin worked for UBS Securities from 2001 to 2012 in institutional equity sales across North America and Europe, most recently in London as Head of European Sales for UBS Canada. In this role, Mr. Drouin built a sales platform responsible for advising fund managers on Canadian equities. Throughout his advisory career, he has focused on the resource sector. Prior to UBS, he served as a Project Geologist in the San Francisco Bay Area for William Lettis & Associates. Mr. Drouin has an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, and a Masters in Geology from the University of Memphis.

Dion Degrand is the Chief Executive Officer of the Rawlinson & Hunter group of companies in the Cayman Islands, providing a full range of professional services including fiduciary, trust and corporate, fund governance and administration, accounting, restructuring and compliance services to international clients. Mr. Degrand has over 30 years of experience across investment banking, public and private capital markets, accounting, international banking, and independent governance. Prior to relocating to the Cayman Islands, Mr. Degrand spent the majority of his career in oil and gas investment banking, holding senior positions at leading investment banks, including Head of Canadian Energy at Raymond James (Canada), Head of Energy and Head of Western Canada at Cormark Securities, Managing Director at National Bank Financial and Principal at Peters & Co. Limited. Mr. Degrand is a CA, CPA and CFA charterholder, and a CIMA-registered director under the Cayman Islands Directors Registration and Licensing Act.

Extension of TSXV Sandbox Exit Deadline

Atlas Energy also announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has extended the Company’s deadline for satisfying the TSXV Sandbox exit conditions (the “Exit Conditions”) by 12 months to June 24, 2027 (the “Extended Exit Deadline”). The Company remains listed on the TSXV as a TSXV Sandbox issuer pending satisfaction of the Exit Conditions.

As previously disclosed, the Company received conditional acceptance to list on the TSXV as a Tier 2 Investment Issuer under the TSXV Sandbox Program on June 24, 2025. The TSXV Sandbox is an initiative intended to facilitate listing applications that may not generally satisfy the requirements and guidelines of the TSXV, but due to facts or situations unique to a particular issuer otherwise warrant a listing on the TSXV or an exemption from certain requirements in the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual. The original exit deadline was June 24, 2026.

The Exit Conditions remain unchanged and include: (i) deployment of at least 50% of available funds from the C$30.0 million private placement completed in June 2025 to fund two or more qualifying investments satisfactory to the TSXV; (ii) the Company having no outstanding compliance or disclosure issues; and (iii) the Company making a formal application to the TSXV for an exit review.

“The appointment of Patrick Drouin and Dion Degrand to the board of our Cayman subsidiary further strengthens our governance framework and adds significant industry and streaming expertise as we evaluate and execute on our growth strategy,” said Mark Hodgson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Energy. “The receipt of an extension of our TSXV Sandbox listing provides additional flexibility as we continue to advance a growing pipeline of international royalty and streaming opportunities across our target markets.”

About Atlas Energy Corp.

Atlas Energy Corp. is an international upstream royalty and streaming company focused on the acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty and streaming interests across key global markets.

For additional information please contact:

Mark Hodgson

President & Chief Executive Officer Travis Doupe

Chief Financial Officer www.atlas-corp.ca

info@atlas-corp.ca



403-680-9626





Reader Advisories

TSXV Sandbox Listing

Investors are advised that the Company is listed on TSXV as a TSXV Sandbox Listing as the Company did not meet all of the TSXV’s listing requirements at the time of listing. Investors are advised to review the Company’s news release dated June 16, 2025 to review all waivers granted in connection with the Company’s listing, details on the listing conditions imposed on the Company, the exit conditions the Company must meet in order to exit TSXV Sandbox, and any consequences if the Company does not meet these exit conditions. There can be no assurance that the Company will meet all of the exit conditions. For details on TSXV Sandbox Listings, please visit https://www.tsx.com/en/listings/tsx-and-tsxv-issuer-resources/tsx-venture-exchange-issuer-resources/tsxv-sandbox.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions (including negatives and variations thereof) are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning: the Company’s ability to satisfy the Exit Conditions by the Extended Exit Deadline; the Company’s ability to successfully identify, evaluate and complete royalty and streaming transactions consistent with management’s expectations; the Company’s continued disciplined evaluation of international royalty and streaming opportunities; the proposed appointments of Patrick Drouin and Dion Degrand to the board of directors of Atlas Energy International SEZC and the receipt of Cayman Islands regulatory approvals in respect thereof; and the Company’s intention to deploy available funds to fund qualifying investments satisfactory to the TSXV.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the availability of international royalty and streaming opportunities on commercially reasonable terms; that the opportunities pursued by the Company will advance to execution; the Company will have sufficient liquidity to complete qualifying transactions; that the counterparties will negotiate in good faith and execute definitive agreements on acceptable terms; the Company’s ability to satisfy the Exit Conditions within the prescribed timeframe; that Cayman Islands regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner; future commodities prices, including oil and natural gas prices; exchange rates, interest rates and inflation rates; and government regulations, laws and tariffs.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company may not satisfy the Exit Conditions by June 24, 2027, which may result in adverse regulatory outcomes; the Company may be unable to complete its first transactions on acceptable terms or at all; the proposed appointments to the board of Atlas Energy International SEZC may not receive Cayman Islands regulatory approvals or such approvals may be delayed; the Company’s assessment of valuation dislocation in international upstream assets may prove incorrect; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad; foreign exchange or interest rates; stock market volatility; the imposition or expansion of tariffs imposed by domestic and foreign governments or the imposition of other restrictive trade measures, retaliatory or countermeasures implemented by such governments; the availability of investment opportunities meeting the management team’s investment criteria; and the retention of key management and employees and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. Please refer to the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis and the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 dated April 6, 2026, for discussion of additional risk factors relating to Atlas, which can be accessed on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.