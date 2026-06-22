Sparklight Strengthens Local Communities through More than $125,000 in Charitable Giving Fund Grants

PHOENIX, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparklight®, a leading provider of high-speed internet and mobile services, recently awarded more than $125,000 in grants to 28 nonprofit organizations across its footprint through the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund.

The Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund provides $250,000 annually to nonprofit organizations focused on strengthening local communities through:

Education and Digital Literacy

Food Insecurity

Community Development





This grant cycle, Sparklight also funded organizations working to serve vulnerable children, increase the independence of seniors, improve workforce readiness, expand access to technology and more.

“Across our footprint, nonprofit organizations are making a meaningful difference every day by addressing local needs and strengthening the communities we call home,” said Jim Holanda, CEO of Cable One, Sparklight’s parent company. “We’re proud to support their efforts through our Charitable Giving Fund and help expand the impact of their important work.”

Among this spring's recipients is Southeastern Arizona Community Unique Services (SEACUS), which will use its grant to strengthen its home-delivered meal program, delivering nutritious meals and meaningful connections for some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.

“We are deeply grateful to Sparklight for its generous grant to our home-delivered meal program,” said Stephanie Nabor, SEACUS Executive Director. “For many of our clients, a meal delivery is more than food — it’s a lifeline that reduces isolation and provides reassurance that someone cares. This grant reflects Sparklight’s commitment to the well-being of our community and to those who need it most.”

Supporting Long-Term Community Impact

Since launching the Charitable Giving Fund in 2020, Sparklight has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants to more than 300 organizations dedicated to addressing local needs, expanding opportunity and strengthening communities across its footprint. The fund is one of the many ways Sparklight invests in the communities it serves, alongside associate volunteer efforts, local partnerships and other community initiatives.

Learn more about Sparklight and its community impact initiatives: www.sparklight.com/about/social-responsibility

Apply for a Future Grant

Nonprofit organizations may apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for Sparklight's fall 2026 grant cycle will be accepted Oct. 1–31, 2026.

Additional information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund and application requirements is available at www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.

Spring 2026 Grant Recipients

Alabama

Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. — Anniston

Eden Elementary School — Pell City

Arizona



Southeastern Arizona Community Unique Services (SEACUS) — Safford

The Community Cupboard Food Bank, Inc. — Prescott

Idaho



Idaho Business for Education (IBE) — Boise

Idaho Falls Family YMCA — Idaho Falls

Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce — Nampa

Snake River Animal Shelter — Idaho Falls

Star Food Bank — Star

Indiana

Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation — Mitchell

Vincennes Community Food Pantry — Vincennes

Louisiana



Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (D.A.R.T.) — Farmerville

East Carroll Community Action Agency — Lake Providence

Mississippi



Community Action of South Mississippi — Moss Point

Wayfinder Initiative — Gulfport

Missouri



CASA of South Central Missouri — Rolla

New Testament Baptist Church — Sullivan

Schroeder Family Exploreum — Joplin

New Mexico



R4Creating — Rio Rancho

Oklahoma



Ada Regional United Way — Ada

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville — Bartlesville

South Carolina



Beaufort-Jasper YMCA of the Lowcountry — Ridgeland

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry — Bluffton

Dragonboat Beaufort — Beaufort

St. Andrew By-the-Sea United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen — Hilton Head Island

Texas

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin — Odessa

Marshall Education Foundation — Marshall

Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM) — Victoria

To learn more about Sparklight’s high-speed internet or mobile service, visit sparklight.com and business.sparklight.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Sparklight

Sparklight is a leading broadband communications provider delivering exceptional service and enabling more than 1 million residential and business customers across 24 states to thrive and stay connected to what matters most. Through Sparklight®, the brand our customers know and trust, we’re not just shaping the future of connectivity – we’re transforming it with a commitment to innovation, reliability and customer experience at our core.

Our robust infrastructure and cutting-edge technology don’t just keep our customers connected; they help drive progress in education, business and everyday life. We’re dedicated to bridging the digital divide, empowering our communities and fostering a more connected world. When our customers choose Sparklight, they are choosing a team that is always working for them — one that believes in the relentless pursuit of reliability, because being a trusted neighbor isn’t just what we do — it’s who we are.

CONTACT:

Trish Niemann

Vice President, Communications Strategy

patricia.niemann@cableone.biz

FAQs

What is the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund?

The Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund is a corporate philanthropic program operated by Sparklight, a leading provider of high-speed internet and mobile services. Established to support local impact, the Fund provides financial grants to nonprofit organizations working to improve quality of life for families and individuals in the communities Sparklight serves.



The Fund prioritizes support in three core areas: education and digital literacy, food insecurity and community development. Learn more at: www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving

How much has the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund awarded to date?

Since its launch in 2020, the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund has awarded over $1.3 million in grants to more than 300 nonprofit organizations across Sparklight’s service footprint. This total includes the spring 2026 grant cycle, during which the company awarded more than $125,000 to qualifying community organizations.

What types of organizations are eligible for a Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund grant?

Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, 170(c)(1) organizations, and select schools and government or municipal entities. To qualify, organizations must operate within Sparklight’s service territories and demonstrate programs that align with the Fund’s priority areas and community impact goals.

How does the Charitable Giving Fund align with Sparklight’s role as a connectivity provider?

As a high-speed internet and mobile provider, Sparklight recognizes that access to reliable, high-quality connectivity is essential for education, employment, healthcare access and community engagement. The company’s investments in network infrastructure, combined with its Charitable Giving Fund, support a shared mission to connect people to opportunity, information and essential resources. To explore services available in local communities, visit: www.sparklight.com/internet

Where can nonprofits find grant information and apply?

Grant guidelines, eligibility requirements and a list of past recipients are available at: www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving

Grant applications are accepted only during open application periods, which occur twice annually:

Spring cycle: April 1–30

Fall cycle: October 1–31

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdbe9a2f-c8cc-4e26-9967-cfe86be345e1