Mavenir Launches Agentic Service Assurance Framework to Monitor and Operate the Network

TM Forum IG1251/IG1453-aligned, multi-agent framework that learns from NOC expertise to deliver scalable, closed-loop automation across multi-vendor, multi-domain networks. AI detects, diagnoses, recommends and resolves network issues faster, improving operator productivity and enabling autonomous network operations.

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider, today announced its Agentic Service Assurance Framework: a TM Forum IG1251/IG1453-aligned, multi-agent system that automates complex network operations across multiple domains without replacing existing systems. The framework pairs an Intent Orchestrator with a multi-layer agentic ecosystem in which AI helps detect, diagnose, recommend, and resolve network faults faster, measurably improving operator productivity and accelerating the path to autonomous network operations.





Network operations across 5G, cloud-native, and IP domains are expensive, fragmented, and increasingly difficult to manage at scale. Assurance systems fire alarms but rarely diagnose root causes. Experienced engineers retire, taking decades of institutional knowledge with them. Multi-vendor environments generate siloed data that no single tool can correlate. AI tools that reason only over static data models cannot fill that gap. Mavenir’s answer is architectural: a multi-layer, multi-agent framework that learns from how networks are actually operated and automates what skilled engineers do.

At the core of the framework is the Intent Ops engine: a system that observes how NOC teams actually work, learns the patterns behind successful resolution, and converts proven human workflows into repeatable, explainable automation templates with built-in guardrails. Unlike approaches that reason only over static data models, Intent Ops actively captures institutional expertise from live NOC operations and from third-party vendor teams, publishing vetted automations to a continuously growing orchestration catalog. Every workflow is validated against a human baseline before autonomous execution. The result: the network runs on operators' best knowledge, not a frozen snapshot of it.

The framework helps deliver cross-domain monitoring, context-aware correlation, and domain-intelligence-driven root-cause analysis across domains, with closed-loop remediation on Mavenir products. Integration with existing OSS AI agents is achieved via the Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol defined in IG1453, preserving operators' existing investments while extending automation reach across the full network stack.

Retaining full operational control across geographically distributed, cloud-native networks is one of the most pressing challenges operators face today. Mavenir's framework helps address this directly with AI-driven workflows spanning deployment topology, application health, interface health, and service status, each backed by trusted, auditable remediation actions.

The framework's priorities map directly to operator demand. Recent industry research ranks AI-driven trace and log analysis, cross-domain fault correlation, and automated diagnosis of complex interconnect issues as the top operational priorities. These are precisely the capabilities Mavenir's Agentic Service Assurance Framework delivers.

Framework Highlights

Standards-Native Architecture (IG1251/IG1453): Multi-agent architecture and A2A communication built natively to TM Forum IG1251 and IG1453, which is the industry's definitive specifications for autonomous networks and agent interoperability.

Multi-agent architecture and A2A communication built natively to TM Forum IG1251 and IG1453, which is the industry's definitive specifications for autonomous networks and agent interoperability. Intent Orchestration: Operators express desired outcomes as natural-language or voice intent. The platform interprets, plans, executes, and validates end-to-end, continuously refining automation as network conditions evolve.

Operators express desired outcomes as natural-language or voice intent. The platform interprets, plans, executes, and validates end-to-end, continuously refining automation as network conditions evolve. Intent Ops Knowledge Capture: Actively learns from live NOC team workflows and third-party vendor operations, converting proven human expertise into a continuously growing, vendor-neutral automation catalog.

Actively learns from live NOC team workflows and third-party vendor operations, converting proven human expertise into a continuously growing, vendor-neutral automation catalog. Multi-Vendor, Multi-Domain: Spans L1 monitoring to L3 remediation across heterogeneous networks without replacing incumbent systems.

Spans L1 monitoring to L3 remediation across heterogeneous networks without replacing incumbent systems. Closed-Loop Validation: Every automated workflow is validated using pre-validated workflows before autonomous execution, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and a full audit trail. Mavenir closes the loop; it does not just recommend.



“Every operator I talk to is wrestling with the same paradox: their networks are becoming more complex while the operational expertise to run them is retiring. Intent Ops solves that paradox directly. It captures what your best engineers know, validates it, and makes it available to the entire operations organization, autonomously and at scale. This is how you build a network that genuinely runs itself.” - Bejoy Pankajakshan, EVP, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, Mavenir

“Operators need practical routes to autonomous networks that work across complex, multi-vendor environments. Intent-based operations and knowledge capture aligned to TM Forum's frameworks can help turn proven NOC expertise into scalable automation. Mavenir's approach shows the direction the industry needs: open, standards-based autonomy operators can trust.” - Andy Tiller, EVP Member Products, TM Forum

Join Mavenir at DTW Ignite 2026, 23–25 June - booth #334 (#DTWIgnite2026):

At DTW Ignite, Mavenir will be showcasing how AI-by-design software delivers tangible network outcomes: unleashing 5G Core network innovation, unlocking new service revenues on the one hand and radically improving operational efficiency on the other. Book a Demo meeting here .



About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

Mavenir PR Contacts:

Emmanuela Spiteri

PR@mavenir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c7521b4-a0f7-4433-8413-14ff63facd48