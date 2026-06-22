QTREX Announces Management Share Purchase Plan

Nes Ziona, Israel, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) ("QTREX" or the "Company") a company focused on advancing Additively Manufactured Electronics ("AME") for quantum computing infrastructure today announced that Dagi Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of QTREX, Tal Parnas, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, and members of the Company’s senior management team have informed QTREX’s Board of Directors of their intention to use personal funds to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares, no par value per share (the “Ordinary Shares”) over the next 12 months from June 22, 2026, pursuant to and subject to applicable rules and regulations as well as the Company’s insider trading policy.

The actual share purchases under the repurchase plan will commence following the release of the Company’s financial results for the period ending June 30, 2026 and will remain subject to applicable rules and regulations, the Company’s insider trading policy, blackout periods, reporting obligations and any applicable trading plan requirements.

The Company’s management share purchases are expected to be made primarily through open-market transactions at prevailing market prices and may also be made from time to time in privately negotiated transactions, block trades and/or other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

QTREX continues to advance its AME-based quantum connectivity strategy across cryogenic interconnect applications, cryogenic chip carrier development, advanced materials and strategic industry collaborations. The Company will continue to update shareholders on material business milestones as appropriate.

About QTREX Quantum

QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) is a technology company focused on advanced connectivity and electronics manufacturing solutions for next-generation hardware markets. Following its acquisition of the AME platform, the Company is developing high-density, thermally optimized quantum connectivity solutions for dilution cryostats and advancing AME applications for defense, aerospace, missile, space, and other mission-critical environments. The Company also continues to advance its medical technology portfolio, including respiratory support and blood monitoring platforms, while actively working to monetize certain parts of the medical business.

For more information, please visit: http://q-trex.com/

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the repurchase plan and the ability of the Company’s management to implement it. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

QTREX Quantum

Email: info@q-trex.com

Phone: +972-9-9664485