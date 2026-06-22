Can-Fite Publishes Peer-Reviewed Scientific Article Demonstrating the Broad Therapeutic Potential of Piclidenoson and Namodenoson

Ramat-Gan, Israel, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address oncological and inflammatory diseases, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed scientific article demonstrating the broad therapeutic potential of its lead drug candidates, Piclidenoson and Namodenoson, across multiple major diseases.

"The article, entitled "Adenosine A3 Receptor Agonists as Multisystemic Disease Modifiers: From Molecular Signaling to Clinical Translation" was published in the peer-reviewed Biomolecules Journal (link). The publication reviews findings from Can-Fite work and numerous independent academic and clinical research groups worldwide demonstrating that activation of the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) modulates key pathological pathways involved in:

The review details evidence supporting A3AR agonist activity in:

Solid tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma and pancreatic cancer

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and liver fibrosis

Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal disorders

Neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia

Obesity and metabolic disorders

Rare genetic diseases, including Lowe syndrome

" This publication represents an important scientific validation of Piclidenoson and Namodenoson and the broader A3AR platform technology," stated Pnina Fishman, CSO and Chairperson of Can-Fite. "Particularly compelling is the fact that many of the findings summarized in this review originate from independent research institutions worldwide and extend well beyond our current clinical development programs. Collectively, we believe these data reinforce the potential of A3AR agonists to address multiple diseases with significant unmet medical needs."

Can-Fite's clinical pipeline currently includes Namodenoson in Phase 3 development for hepatocellular carcinoma, Phase 2 development for pancreatic cancer, and Phase 2b development for MASH. Piclidenoson is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 study in psoriasis. The publication further supports the Company's strategy of leveraging A3AR agonists as a platform technology applicable to multiple therapeutic indications.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson recently reported topline results in a Phase 3 trial for psoriasis and commenced a pivotal Phase 3 trial. Can-Fite’s liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of MASH, and in a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company’s third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,600 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.canfite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about Can-Fite’s expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are “forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should” or “anticipate” or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Can-Fite’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of NYSE American; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section of Can-Fite’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Can-Fite undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contact

Can-Fite BioPharma

Motti Farbstein

info@canfite.com

+972-3-9241114