AI Clinical Documentation Market Size to Reach USD 12.78 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the AI Clinical Documentation Market Size was valued at USD 1.23 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.78 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 26.41% during 2026–2035. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of AI-powered clinical documentation solutions, ambient AI technologies, clinical workflow automation, electronic health record (EHR) integration, and rising demand for automated medical documentation across healthcare organizations.





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AI Clinical Documentation Adoption Accelerates as Healthcare Providers Combat Physician Burnout

The rising demand for AI-based clinical documentation solutions worldwide is driven by increasing administrative workloads and growing documentation needs. To ease clinicians’ documentation burden, healthcare organisations are increasingly automating note-taking processes with ambient AI technology, speech recognition, and natural language processing. The health sector will only grow more focused on intelligent documentation investment, as the proliferation of electronic health records and the appetite for greater efficiency means hospitals and physician groups are turning to AI-powered solutions to improve record accuracy and streamline workflows.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oracle Health

Abridge AI, Inc.

Suki AI, Inc.

Augmedix, Inc.

DeepScribe Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

3M Health Information Systems

Dolbey Systems, Inc.

M*Modal

Commure, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks LLC

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Cerner Enviza

Veradigm LLC

AvoMD, Inc.

Nabla Technologies

Saykara Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Software Solutions held the lion’s share of the AI Clinical Documentation Market in 2025 with a share of approximately 57%, driven by the growing adoption of AI-enabled documentation platforms by healthcare organizations globally. The fastest expanding area is Services as healthcare organizations are increasingly seeking professional skills to develop, integrate, adapt and maintain AI-based documentation solutions on an ongoing basis.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based Deployment accounted for the largest share of approximately 68% of the market in 2025 owing to lower infrastructure requirement, scalability, and strong integration capabilities across healthcare organizations globally. Hybrid Deployment is the fastest expanding, driven by increasing need for flexible data management options that combine cloud scalability with enhanced data governance and security requirements across regulated healthcare contexts.

By Application

EHR Documentation Automation accounted for the greatest share, almost 35% in 2025. This is due to the increasing adoption of AI-enabled automation solutions by healthcare organizations for clinical note writing, higher accuracy of records, and ease of documentation for medical professionals. Clinical Documentation Improvement is the fastest growing application, driven by the increasing demand for more accurate clinical records, greater reimbursement performance and more effective quality reporting in both inpatient and ambulatory care settings.

By End User

Hospitals and Health Systems held the largest market share of around 52% in 2025 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of AI-based documentation systems by leading healthcare providers to improve the productivity of physicians, optimize clinical workflows, and manage the increasing volume of patient documentation. Ambulatory Care Centres are the fastest expanding end users, driven by increasing digital initiatives and the requirement for efficient documentation processes in outpatient healthcare settings.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share of 33.12% in the global AI clinical documentation market. Increased adoption of electronic health records, existing healthcare IT infrastructure and increased use of AI-based clinical documentation tools have supported the region. Healthcare facilities have adopted ambient listening, generative AI applications and workflow automation to improve physician efficiency and reduce administrative burden.

The U.S. AI Clinical Documentation Market size was valued at USD 0.41 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.96 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 25.55%. The United States continues to be the largest domestic market, propelled by increasing physician documentation workloads, the growing acceptance of AI in healthcare administration and rising demand for workflow automation technologies. Healthcare organizations across the country have begun to adopt ambient listening systems and natural language processing platforms to improve documentation accuracy and relieve clinician burnout.

The Europe AI Clinical Documentation Market was valued at USD 0.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.15 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period. The European market contributed to nearly 31.57% of the global market revenue in 2025 due to the rising digitalization of healthcare initiatives and increased focus on administrative efficiency among hospitals and health systems. Germany accounts for approximately 22.80% of the European revenues owing to a robust healthcare IT infrastructure and growing adoption of digital healthcare technologies.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region’s AI in healthcare market is driven by factors such as increasing healthcare modernization initiatives, increasing healthcare IT spending and increasing adoption of AI technologies in hospitals. China is rapidly digitizing the healthcare sector and investing heavily in AI-powered healthcare technologies

AI clinical documentation platforms are becoming a critical component of healthcare digital transformation strategies. Hospitals and health systems are increasingly deploying ambient listening solutions, natural language processing technologies, and generative AI tools to automate clinical note generation, improve physician productivity, reduce documentation burden, and enhance patient record accuracy.

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Recent Developments:

January 2026: Abridge expanded its ambient AI platform by introducing advanced real-time clinical note generation functionalities, further supporting healthcare providers in reducing documentation burden.

Abridge expanded its ambient AI platform by introducing advanced real-time clinical note generation functionalities, further supporting healthcare providers in reducing documentation burden. December 2025: Suki AI launched new generative AI features supporting automated clinical documentation and improved physician workflow efficiency across ambulatory and hospital care settings.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI CLINICAL DOCUMENTATION ADOPTION & HEALTHCARE WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand AI documentation platform adoption patterns across hospitals, and technology utilization across EHR integration and clinical workflow automation environments.

– helps you understand AI documentation platform adoption patterns across hospitals, and technology utilization across EHR integration and clinical workflow automation environments. AMBIENT AI & GENERATIVE AI PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in ambient listening accuracy, and real-time clinical summarization capability across competing AI clinical documentation platforms.

– helps you evaluate advancements in ambient listening accuracy, and real-time clinical summarization capability across competing AI clinical documentation platforms. CLOUD & HYBRID DEPLOYMENT TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid deployment models across healthcare organizations managing sensitive patient data and complex EHR integration requirements.

– helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid deployment models across healthcare organizations managing sensitive patient data and complex EHR integration requirements. PHYSICIAN BURNOUT & ADMINISTRATIVE EFFICIENCY INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to clinician productivity improvement, documentation time reduction and clinical note automation driving healthcare provider AI investment.

– helps you identify opportunities related to clinician productivity improvement, documentation time reduction and clinical note automation driving healthcare provider AI investment. HEALTHCARE DIGITALIZATION & AI INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in digital health transformation spending and strategic partnership activity influencing AI clinical documentation competitive dynamics and market growth.

– helps you uncover trends in digital health transformation spending and strategic partnership activity influencing AI clinical documentation competitive dynamics and market growth. NEXT-GENERATION CLINICAL AI & DECISION SUPPORT INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from real-time clinical decision support integration and future ambient intelligence technologies transforming healthcare administrative efficiency globally.

AI Clinical Documentation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.23 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 12.78 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.41% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Software Solutions, Services, and Platforms)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise, and Hybrid Deployment)

• By End User (Hospitals & Health Systems, Physician Practices, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Specialty Clinics)

• By Application (Clinical Documentation Improvement, Medical Transcription & Speech Recognition, EHR Documentation Automation, and Coding & Revenue Cycle Management) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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