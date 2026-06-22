Edible Garden's Pickle Party™ Named "Overall Plant-Based Snack Product of the Year" in 2026 Mindful Awards Program

BELVIDERE, NJ, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products today announced that its Pickle Party™ product line has been named the 2026 Mindful Award Winner for Overall Plant-Based Snack Product of the Year by the Mindful Awards, an independent recognition program honoring excellence in mindful consumer packaged goods and products.

The annual Mindful Awards program recognizes companies and products that exemplify innovation, sustainability, health-consciousness, and positive consumer impact across the global consumer packaged goods industry. This year's competition attracted thousands of nominations from around the world, with winners selected following a comprehensive evaluation process based on innovation, product quality, market impact, and commitment to mindful consumer values. According to the Mindful Awards organization, the 2026 program featured exceptionally strong competition from leading brands and products throughout the consumer-packaged goods sector.

Edible Garden's Pickle Party™ was recognized for its innovative approach to plant-based snacking and functional foods. Positioned as the world's first functional pickle line, Pickle Party™ features raw, refrigerated, fermented, Kosher, and Non-GMO pickles and krauts crafted using traditional fermentation methods. Produced in partnership with the Hermann Pickle Company, the product line combines bold, globally inspired flavors with clean-label ingredients and no artificial preservatives, stabilizers, or added sugars, offering consumers a flavorful, better-for-you alternative in the growing plant-based snack category.

"We are honored that Pickle Party™ has been recognized as the Overall Plant-Based Snack Product of the Year by the Mindful Awards," said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. "This award validates our commitment to developing innovative, plant-based products that meet evolving consumer preferences for healthier snacking options without compromising on taste. As consumers increasingly seek convenient, clean-label snacks, Pickle Party™ exemplifies our strategy of extending the Edible Garden brand into complementary product categories that align with our values of freshness, sustainability, and wellness."

"We are proud to see Pickle Party™ gain recognition among some of the most respected brands in the industry," added Kras. "This achievement reflects the hard work of our team and reinforces our belief that consumers are increasingly embracing plant-based, flavorful snack options that support healthier lifestyles."

For more information about Pickle Party™ and Edible Garden's growing portfolio of sustainable food products, visit www.ediblegardenag.com.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020EDBL@crescendo-ir.com