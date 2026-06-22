BridgeBio to Present Primary Results from Phase 3 PROPEL 3 Trial of Oral Infigratinib for Children Living with Achondroplasia at ICCBH 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today that additional positive data from PROPEL 3, the global Phase 3 pivotal study of oral infigratinib in children living with achondroplasia, will be shared in a late breaking oral presentation at the International Congress of Children’s Bone Health (ICCBH) 2026 taking place in Montreal, Canada on June 27-30, 2026.
BridgeBio will also share an oral presentation and four posters at the meeting highlighting quality of life, early intervention research, observational study findings, and educational resources through MyAchonJourney for individuals with achondroplasia and related skeletal dysplasias. Additionally, the Company will share an autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) poster on findings from CLARIFY, its disease monitoring study of autosomal dominant hypocalcemia (ADH) type 1 and type 2.
Late-Breaking Oral Presentation:
A Randomized Controlled Trial of Oral Infigratinib in Children with Achondroplasia
Presenter: Ravi Savarirayan, M.D., Ph.D. of Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Melbourne, AU, and Global Lead Investigator for PROPEL 3
Date & Time: Sunday, June 28 at 3:45 pm EDT
Oral Presentation:
Health-Related Quality of Life in Children with Achondroplasia: Findings from the Observational PROPEL Study
Presenter: Marie-Eve Robinson, M.D., M. Sc., Shriners Hospital for Children Canada, McGill University, CA
Date & Time: Monday, June 29 at 11:00 am EDT
Skeletal Dysplasia Posters:
A Phase 2/2b Study of Infigratinib in Children Under 3 Years Old with Achondroplasia: Design of PROPEL Infant and Toddler
Presenter: Julie Hoover-Fong, M.D., Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University, U.S.
Date & Time: Sunday, June 28 at 12:00 pm EDT
The ACCEL Observational Study: Diagnostic Features, Medical History, and Baseline Characteristics of Children with Hypochondroplasia
Presenter: Marie-Eve Robinson, M.D., M. Sc., Shriners Hospital for Children Canada, McGill University, CA
Date & Time: Monday, June 29 at 12:00 pm EDT
MyAchonJourney: An Online Educational Resource for Individuals with Achondroplasia and Their Families, Developed by Advocacy Leaders and Healthcare Providers
Presenter: Kirsten Kiefer, BridgeBio Skeletal Dysplasias, U.S.
Date & Time: Monday, June 29 at 12:00 pm EDT
Qualitative Research to Evaluate the Content Validity and Relevance of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures for Children and Parents of Children with Hypochondroplasia
Presenter: Chandler Crews, The Chandler Project, U.S.
Date & Time: Monday, June 29 at 12:00 pm EDT
ADH1 Poster:
Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 and Type 2: Baseline Burden of Disease and Quality of Life in Pediatric Participants in the CLARIFY Disease Monitoring Study
Presenter: Raja Padidela, M.D., Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, University of Manchester, UK
Date & Time: Monday, June 29 at 12:00 pm EDT
About BridgeBio
BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President
contact@bridgebio.com
(650)-789-8220
BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance
ir@bridgebio.com