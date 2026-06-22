New 'Your Year' Planners Team Up with Zebra Pen Ahead of the Back-to-School Season

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky, the #1 dated goods brand in the U.S., is proud to introduce Your Year, a new line of age-appropriate planners and notebooks for students and their parents.

Your Year is an innovative collection of planners and notebooks designed to meet the unique organizational needs of students across grade levels and their parents. Recognizing that every stage of learning requires skill-aligned tools, each planner in the Your Year collection is crafted with age-appropriate layouts, features, and designs to support students from elementary to high school and beyond.

Alongside these planners, Blue Sky has partnered with Zebra Pen to offer premium curated pen sets including the popular brands of MILDLINER, SARASA Clip and Zebra’s Original Steel, pairing smooth writing experiences with a stylish edge to perfectly complement the Your Year collection.

“At Blue Sky, our goal is to empower students and families,” said Warren Vidovich, co-CEO at Blue Sky. “Your Year is tailored to every phase of academic life, and our collaboration with Zebra Pen ensures every detail, from planning to writing, enhances the learning experience.”

“We know that the right writing tools can make a meaningful difference in how students focus, plan, and express their thinking,” said Ken Newman, VP of Marketing at Zebra Pen. “Partnering with Blue Sky on the Your Year collection allows us to support students and families in building mindful habits—through intentional planning, reflective journaling, and organized note-taking—that help students stay present, confident, and set up for academic success.”

Shop Blue Sky’s Your Year collection and Zebra Pen sets at Target and Target.com.

ABOUT BLUE SKY

Based in Southern California, Blue Sky, the Color of Imagination, LLC has been in the business of planning for over 20 years. Inspired by the region’s relaxed lifestyle, sunny climate, and creative energy, Blue Sky designs innovative and affordable time management tools that people use every day. Blue Sky planners are available online and at retailers nationwide. Learn more at https://www.bluesky.com/

ABOUT ZEBRA PEN CORPORATION

Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation’s mission is to distribute products of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs through a wide variety of products. For more information, visit zebrapen.com.

Contact Information:

Victoria Kertz

714-389-7700