Smart Lock Market Size to Worth USD 13.52 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Lock Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Smart Lock Market Size was valued at USD 3.17 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.52 Billion by 2035, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 15.58% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Adoption of Smart Homes and Connected Security Ecosystems Driving Market Expansion

The increasing popularity of smart homes and connected living environments is significantly boosting demand for smart lock solutions. Consumers are increasingly seeking secure, convenient, and remotely accessible access control systems that integrate seamlessly with smartphones, IoT platforms, and home automation networks.

Additionally, growing investments in residential, commercial, and hospitality infrastructure, coupled with advancements in biometric security technologies, cloud connectivity, and AI-driven authentication systems, are encouraging wider adoption of smart locks. The growing focus on contactless access solutions and intelligent security management is further fueling market growth.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

August Home

Yale

Schlage

Kwikset

Assa Abloy

Level Home

Ring

Samsung SmartThings

Danalock

Nuki

Lockly

Eufy Security

Honeywell

ZKTeco

Ultraloq

Igloohome

CANDYHOUSE

Zebra Technologies

Alfred

FIBARO

Smart Lock Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.17 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 13.52 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.58% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component Type: (Smart locks, Smart keys, Locking modules)

• By Technology: (Bluetooth-enabled locks, Wi-Fi-enabled locks, Biometric/ fingerprint locks)

• By Application: (Residential, Commercial, Hospitality)

• By End User: (Homeowners, Businesses, Hotels & Resorts)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component Type

Smart Locks dominated the market in 2025, accounting for approximately 55% of total revenue, owing to increasing deployment across residential and commercial applications requiring connected security and remote access capabilities. Smart Keys are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as consumers increasingly seek flexible and digital access management solutions integrated with smart ecosystems.

By Technology

Bluetooth-enabled locks held the largest market share of approximately 50% in 2025, supported by widespread smartphone adoption, ease of installation, and cost-effectiveness. Biometric/Fingerprint Locks are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing demand for advanced authentication, higher security standards, and growing adoption across offices, luxury residences, and hospitality facilities.

By Application

Residential applications accounted for approximately 48% of market revenue in 2025, supported by growing smart home adoption and rising consumer awareness regarding connected security systems. The Hospitality segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during 2026–2035 as hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments increasingly implement contactless guest access and automated property management solutions.

By End User

Homeowners dominated the market in 2025, contributing nearly 50% of global demand, driven by increasing adoption of smart home security technologies and convenience-oriented access solutions. Hotels & Resorts are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing end-user segment as hospitality operators continue investing in digital guest experiences, remote access management, and automated security infrastructure.

Regional Analysis

The North America region dominated the smart lock market globally in 2025, holding around 36.8% share in terms of value, owing to the high adoption of smart homes, advanced digital infrastructure, high adoption rate of IoT, and the rise in adoption of keyless entry systems in both residential and commercial settings.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest regional market CAGR at 16.25% from 2026 to 2035. Factors driving the regional market include rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, construction activities, and adoption of smart home technologies in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

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Recent Developments:

March 2025: August Home launched an upgraded portfolio of smart locks featuring advanced biometric authentication, cloud-based access management, and enhanced cybersecurity capabilities, strengthening its position in residential and commercial security applications.

August Home launched an upgraded portfolio of smart locks featuring advanced biometric authentication, cloud-based access management, and enhanced cybersecurity capabilities, strengthening its position in residential and commercial security applications. January 2025: Yale introduced its next-generation smart lock series incorporating touchscreen access, advanced encryption technologies, and cloud connectivity, enabling improved remote monitoring, security, and user convenience.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Lock Market Report (The USPs):

SMART HOME ADOPTION ANALYSIS – evaluates the impact of connected living ecosystems and home automation trends on smart lock demand.

– evaluates the impact of connected living ecosystems and home automation trends on smart lock demand. ACCESS CONTROL TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – provides comparative insights into biometric, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cloud-enabled security technologies.

– provides comparative insights into biometric, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cloud-enabled security technologies. CYBERSECURITY & DATA PROTECTION ASSESSMENT – analyzes emerging security standards, encryption technologies, and risk mitigation strategies.

– analyzes emerging security standards, encryption technologies, and risk mitigation strategies. HOSPITALITY DIGITALIZATION INSIGHTS – examines adoption trends of smart access solutions across hotels, resorts, and serviced accommodations.

– examines adoption trends of smart access solutions across hotels, resorts, and serviced accommodations. SMART CITY INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS – highlights growth potential arising from government-backed connected infrastructure initiatives.

– highlights growth potential arising from government-backed connected infrastructure initiatives. REGIONAL SECURITY TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK – identifies key investment hotspots and adoption trends shaping the future of intelligent access control systems worldwide.

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