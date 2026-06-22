St. Augustine Dentist Explains Why Replacing Missing Teeth Can Support Long-Term Oral Health

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missing teeth can affect more than a person's appearance. Dental professionals note that tooth loss may influence chewing ability, speech, bite alignment, and the health of surrounding teeth over time. To help community members better understand their options, JAX Dental Arts is sharing educational information about restorative dental treatments that may help patients address the functional challenges associated with missing teeth.





When a tooth is lost due to injury, decay, gum disease, or other dental conditions, the resulting gap can create changes throughout the mouth. Nearby teeth may gradually shift, chewing patterns can change, and some individuals may have trouble eating certain foods. Learning about available treatment options can help patients make informed decisions about their long-term oral health.

Several restorative treatment approaches may be available depending on a patient's oral health needs and treatment goals. These options can include dental implant restoration, dental bridges, dental crowns, and dentures and partial dentures. Each treatment is designed to restore function while helping patients maintain everyday activities such as eating, speaking, and smiling with confidence.

Dental implant restorations are commonly used to replace missing teeth by attaching a custom restoration to a dental implant. Bridges may help fill gaps created by one or more missing teeth, while dentures and partial dentures can replace multiple missing teeth. Crowns are often used to restore damaged teeth and may also play an important role in broader restorative dentistry treatment plans.

"Missing teeth can affect much more than appearance," said Dr. Atosa Khan of JAX Dental Arts. "They may influence chewing, speech, and the stability of surrounding teeth over time. Understanding the available restoration options allows patients to make informed decisions about their oral health and quality of life."

Many patients begin researching tooth replacement options after noticing changes in their bite, difficulty chewing, or concerns about visible gaps in their smile. Educational resources can help individuals better understand the benefits and considerations associated with various treatment approaches before seeking a professional evaluation.

Patients exploring treatment options may also benefit from learning about the best techniques for dental implant restoration and how modern restorative procedures are used to address different clinical situations.

As part of its commitment to patient education, JAX Dental Arts encourages individuals experiencing tooth loss or concerns about damaged teeth to seek a professional evaluation. Early assessment may help identify appropriate treatment options before additional oral health complications develop.

Residents seeking additional information about restorative dental care can learn more about dental implant restoration, bridges, crowns, dentures, and related treatment options through educational resources available online.

About JAX Dental Arts

JAX Dental Arts is a dental practice located in St. Augustine, Florida, providing general, cosmetic, and restorative dental services to patients throughout St. Augustine and St. Johns County. Led by Dr. Atosa Khan, DDS, the practice offers personalized dental care focused on patient education, comprehensive treatment planning, and long-term oral health. Services include dental implant restoration, restorative dentistry, dental crowns, dental bridges, dentures and partial dentures, cosmetic dentistry, and preventive dental care.

Contact

JAX Dental Arts

Dr. Atosa Khan, DDS

163 Hampton Point Drive, Suite 1

St. Augustine, FL 32092

Phone: (904) 230-5590

Email: frontdesk@jaxdentalarts.com

Website: https://jaxdentalarts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8470a2e-837a-417e-8f5b-35b5a5820c60