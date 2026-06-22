Irby Celebrates 100 Years of Growth, Partnership and Industry Leadership

Jackson, MS, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irby, a Sonepar company and leading North American distributor of utility products and services, celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 18. The milestone marks a century of growth from a single location in Jackson, Mississippi, to a nationwide platform supporting critical infrastructure across the United States. In the past 20 years alone, Irby has achieved remarkable tenfold growth.

Founded in 1926, Irby has evolved into a leading force in the utility distribution industry with over 1,000 associates and 58 operations serving customers across all 50 states. The company has achieved more than 10% year-over-year growth for nine consecutive years, reflecting strong performance and consistent momentum in a rapidly evolving utility market.

Irby commemorated the milestone with a centennial celebration at its Jackson headquarters, bringing together associates, customers, partners and community members to honor the company’s legacy and future. Representatives from Irby’s longest standing customers were present. Several of those relationships span the entire 100 years, reflecting a legacy of exceptional customer loyalty and enduring partnership.

Over the past century, Irby has built its reputation by prioritizing relationships, operational excellence and a commitment to customer success. From its early roots serving local customers to its role today as Sonepar’s designated U.S. utility platform leader, Irby has played a critical role in supporting electric, gas and communications infrastructure nationwide through integrated supply chain services, emergency response and advanced grid solutions.

“Irby’s success over the past century comes down to one simple principle: we put people first,” said Joe Lenoir, President of Irby. “By focusing on our associates, customers and suppliers, we have built relationships grounded in trust and accountability. Those relationships have opened doors to new opportunities and driven consistent performance. Our track record reflects a company that not only delivers results but does so in a way that creates long-term value for everyone involved.”

“Our first 100 years were built by great leaders and dedicated associates. Our next 100 will be built the same way,” stated Andy Waring, Central Region President for Sonepar USA. “We’ll keep earning that future by taking care of our customers and associates, supporting our partners and investing in our communities.”

As part of Sonepar, Irby has accelerated its growth and expanded its capabilities, supported by strong investment and strategic alignment. Sonepar’s backing has enabled Irby to scale its operations, enhance its service offerings and strengthen its position as a leader in the utility market.

“Since joining Sonepar, Irby has experienced significant growth and transformation,” said Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar Americas. “Sonepar’s vision, financial strength and commitment to innovation have helped Irby expand into new markets and operate at a much larger scale. Today, Irby is a cornerstone of our U.S. utility strategy, and we are proud of how the team continues to build on its legacy while driving the future of the industry.”

With continued investment in supply chain capabilities, infrastructure solutions and digital capabilities thanks to the 2024 acquisition of software provider Azotel (now SIMPLer), Irby is well positioned to support the next generation of utility transformation.

At its centennial celebration, Irby was also honored to receive Sonepar’s inaugural SFC Mike Leech Military Excellence Award, an internal recognition for Sonepar companies that demonstrate exceptional support for veterans and the military community. Named for Sgt. First Class Michael “Mike” Leech, a U.S. Army veteran and former president of Irby, the award reflects his lasting legacy of service, leadership and care for others.

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About Irby

Irby is celebrating 100 years as a leader in utility fulfillment and solutions. Pairing nationwide expertise with the industry's top technologies and manufacturers, Irby delivers innovative materials and customized services to customers across distribution, transmission, substation, generation, renewable energy, EPC, broadband, and gas. With a network of 58 locations and more than 1,000 associates, Irby serves customers in all 50 states. Learn more at www.irby.com

Irby Is Part of Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company standing as the world leader in B2B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions, and services. In 2025, Sonepar achieved sales of $37.9 billion. Present in 40 countries with a dense network of brands, the Group is leading an ambitious transformation to make its customers’ lives easier providing them an omnichannel experience and sustainable solutions in the building, industry, and energy markets. Sonepar’s 46,000 associates are committed to accelerating the world’s electrification and driven by a shared Purpose: Powering Progress for Future Generations. www.sonepar.com

Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar serves the market through a network of companies with over 571 locations nationwide and 12,700 associates. For more information, visit www.soneparusa.com.

*Figure converted to dollars from €33.6 billion at 1.129 EUR/USD average rate.

Contact Info



Liz Abernathy

communications@sonepar-us.com

+1 843-872-3500

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